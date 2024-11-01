Live review: The Vaccines run riot on a sparkling night by the seaside

Multinational rockers The Vaccines roared to the Yorkshire coast for a night of classics and hot off the press releases on their latest and best tour across the UK yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crossing off practically any city or town with a venue to boast their greats, the indie veterans arrived at The Spa in Scarborough for a night of action, energy, and unmatched electric charisma delivered by talented frontman Justin Hayward-Young.

Supported by international talents such as T.Truman honing in from the USA and The Delivery from the land Down Under, The Vaccines, cool as ever, made their way onto the Scarborough stage for around quarter past nine for a show stopping performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching their incredibly tightly-packed set of fast-paced guitar powered anthems into action, the indie-rock collective broke the ice with the spectacular burst of romantic energy in the form of Love to Walk Away.

Justin Hayward-Young and The Vaccines enthralled the crowd at Scarborough's Spa. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

Classic and rowdy, Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra) was next on the scene and ensured the northern crowd's late seaside shivers were warmed off by some unrelentlessly piping hot guitar riffs.

Bittersweet break-up triumph in the shape of Post Break-Up Sex was a surefire crowd favourite, as the easily chantable chorus matched with Justin's sonically anthemic movements, leading to a notable highlight within their charmingly riotous show.

With a setlist bolstered with their brightest from a lengthy catalogue of shiny-guitar-hitters, the next few were able to bring the energy levels to the next unprecedented volume, as the skilful musicians showcased their strongest in the formats of the catchy-chorus-heavy Wetsuit and the nostalgic feeling Your Love Is My Favourite Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electrifyingly dizzy and dazed, Headphones Baby spun its way out across the crowd for an unbelievably memorable and catchy track that'll be sure to be bouncing around people's heads for days on end.

Rocking up next was Jump Off the Top, which in their usual fashion, was a display of Hayward-Young's passionate onstage stunts while drafting in some unmistakable Vaccines sounds; whether that be through the rebellious rodeo that was the drum rolls, or the ecstatic jangly guitar strings that carried the song to its brilliant end.

Heartbreak Kid, the lead single off of their Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations album, was next in the queue and the wait for the track was certainly worth it.

As their newest effort, it highlighted their ability to write compelling venue filling anthems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from their latest it was a return to their oldies and crowd pleasers in the forms of Teenage Icon, I Always Knew, and If You Wanna.

This saw The Spa spark into a fire of raw passion, returned back to the travelling showmen.

With the fiery four-piece being able to make a two thousand capacity venue feel like a festival set drenched in the summer heat on a breezy night by the coast, is an unmatched feat that these defiant rockers were able to achieve as their set was concluded with the stunning All in White.

But as live music shows go, the spirited hosts were not finished just yet, as they swiftly returned for an encore and returned the set back into gear with four more songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included the likes off: Sometimes, I Swear, Take It Easy, Lunar Eclipse and the irresistible All My Friends Are Falling In Love.

Finishing their lively seaside stunts with the elated sounding All My Friends Are Falling In Love, the indie professionals rounded out a night of euphoric memories and proved why after fourteen years the band is still in major demand.