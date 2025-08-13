Live review: The Libertines look into the sun on glorious Yorkshire summer night

Yorkshire’s historic Piece Hall in Halifax never fails to impress and always provides an amazing night - and this one was no different as The Libertines delivered a storming evening underneath sunny skies.

The line-up included three different acts, each bringing their own twist to the night.

First up was Zuzu, a fellow northerner originally from Liverpool and who has previously supported acts such as Blossoms.

Although not being a part of the original line up, she still showed us why she deserved that spot.

Her stories behind each song were intriguing and her ability to involve the crowd worked in her favour.

Then GANS were up next and wow - did they surprise me.

Without doing any prior research into the band, I was pleasantly surprised at how energetic, enthusiastic and electric these lads were, perfectly preparing us for The Libertines.

And I’ll be sure to keep an eye out for them. A few personal favourites of mine from the night were “It’s Just Life” and “I Think I Like You.”

It wasn’t long until those likely lads showed up on stage.

But first, Pete Doherty had to sell his poetry books – and with only 75 left they sold out in heartbeat.

If Pete is telling you to buy something, you probably should.

He made it worthwhile for those who bought one by signing them.

With the sun going down, it was time for The Libertines.

Up The Bracket was first and it’s a personal favourite of mine – the title track of the 2002 album.

With all of us holding up our two fingers and jumping about, it was a great start.

Without a break, we jumped straight into another from the same album “The Delaney,” the B-side to Up The Bracket.

And then straight into What Became Of The Likely Lads, the closing song to their self-titled album.

The crowd were energised and prepared for these moments thanks to the support acts.

Luckily we did get a brief break from jumping as the lads were sure to say hello and see how the crowd were doing.

Their next song is dangerously catchy with “Boys In The Band” being another one of their greatest hits. Very obviously a song about their experiences of being, well, boys in a band.

The Night of The Hunter, a newer tune of theirs, showed the quality that comes from the new album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.

With it using samples from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, it proved a perfect mix.

Then one of my personal favourites of the night, What Katie Did, saw the tempo of the gig toned down a notch but the crowd turned up a notch.

The best singalong of the night with the catchy “shoop, shoop, hoop de-lang-a lang”.

Back to the newer songs from All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade as we were treated with “Shiver” and “Merry Old England.”

Sometimes you fear that when a band has not realised an album for many years, it’ll be nowhere near as excellent as their previous few but this isn’t the case with The Libertines.

It’s bloody brilliant and still a year on ageing like fine wine.

Unfortunately, the band had to take a brief break from the stage as there were fears that the crowd were getting a bit too excitable and causing problems to other members of the crowd, most notably those at the barrier who were getting impacted by the movements and moshing going on.

But luckily the staff were quick to resolve the problem and with the help of the band, the night could continue.

A few songs passed and then came “Run, Run, Run” which led to even moshing and led the crowd to lose all their composure - a song you felt was made to be enjoyed especially live.

Without much hesitation, the timeless classic “Can’t Stand Me Now,” the song many had been waiting for was next.

It’s release was a defining factor in the band’s success and from that moment on, never looking back.

Then came the encore and talking about looking back, the boys began reminiscing about the good ol’ days when they were younger and just starting off.

Most notably talking about John Hassall’s room and what went on.

And one of which was the creation of his song “Man With The Melody,” written in his teen years in that same bedroom. It was beefed up with additions from Pete to make it the song it is today.

The encore also saw the likes of “Gunga Din” and “Songs They Never Play On The Radio,” a solid two to finish up the evening.

That would have been a solid ending but not a perfect one.

And with two big songs yet to be played, the first one being Time for Heroes, arguably one of the greatest bits of indie sleaze out there, the song being based on Doherty’s experiences of police violence and brutality at the London May riots in 2000, was another great moment.

The iconic riff of Don’t Look Back Into The Sun began and the anthem created the biggest commotion of the night which encapsulated me and many others.

Under the sun, at the Piece Hall, watching The Libertines – I’d say it doesn’t get better than that.