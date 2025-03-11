Live review: Radiant rebel Nieve Ella shines with sugarcoated indie rock showcase

Indie rock star Nieve Ella rebelled radiantly as her sweetly sugarcoated showcase stunned a youthful Yorkshire audience.

The Midlands star checked into a sold-out Leeds Stylus for her brashly brilliant and incredibly imposing Watch It Ache and Bleed tour.

Charged with an unmatched ball of fiery anthems and bundles of songwriting talent, her ever-rising star is on a crusade to the very top of the British music scene.

And with her star-studded setlist hurling into action, the Albrighton pop star’s tracks of angst and bitter love stories kickstarted a whirlwind showcase of indie vim that would see out the entire evening.

Nieve’s tracks that deep-dive into her purely emotive lyrics, such as the melancholic The Things We Say and the sentimental charm of Sweet Nothings, sparkled brightly and loud as the predominantly young female audience chanted back the spirited choruses to their indie idol.

With a brewing stardom set well ahead for her on the glaring horizon that is the ever-changing music landscape, the Shropshire starlet gave a twinkling snippet of the unreleased Good Grace.

The track itself boasts an intuitively-inducing chorus that’ll once again segment Nieve’s corner of the music world that she has so effortlessly carved into.

In terms of her inspiration, the youthful performer has shared countless times on social media that the likes of Sam Fender and Inhaler (who she has previously supported on their stormy Cuts and Bruises tour) have driven her.

Which can evidently be heard in her later works as the Fender-inspired riffs echoed around a venue that her eminent Geordie-hero had played earlier in his notable career.

Steering towards the end of her show stopping performance was the courageous yet dreamlike Carpark, with a demonstrative cabinet of big chorus hitters tailored for sites of discovery like this.

Carpark was a notable and lively highlight as the loud young fanbase roared every valiant verse back to Nieve and her band.

Personal favourite and soon-to-be festival favourite was the garishly vibrant Ganni Top (She Gets What She Needs); this gripping anthem was born to trailblaze as it burnt an intoxicating core memory into the attendees on an authentic night of thrills.

Keeping the spectacular high from the turbulent track prior, Nieve knowingly nearing the end of her scintillating set welcomed the likes of bittersweet love stories coated in angst, as the formidable forms of Girlfriend and His Sofa saw the curated closing of her flawless live performance.

Thanking all in attendance, the modest beginnings still prominent within her energetic charm, she concluded the night of intimate magnetism with the endearing Sugarcoated.

Nieve is very much at the start of her excelling music career, yet without an undisputable doubt in anyone’s mind, her indie-pop shine is only a stone's throw away from taking the indie-pop culture by storm.