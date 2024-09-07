Live review: Powered-up Busted bring curtain down on sunny season of shows

Boy band favourites Busted ended their incredible summer tour in sunny Scarborough for what was a sold out night at the Open Air Theatre.

The band reunited last year to mark their 20th anniversary and haven’t slowed down since.

But Busted was not the only thing fans had to look forward to across the course of the evening with support from two great bands.

The first being SOAP, originally formed under the name The Tyne.

The set was energetic and included a cover version of ABBA song SOS which had the crowd moving.

SOAP have been supporting Busted for the whole tour but Scarborough would be their last appearance with the group.

Next up came local Yorkshire band Skinny Living.

Formed in Wakefield, West Yorkshire the band also has Northern Irish influences with lead singer Ryan Johnston originally from Belfast.

The set included many new songs which impressed the crowd and was the perfect preparation for Busted.

Then it was time for the nand we all were waiting for.

With Lose Yourself by Eminem and then into Thunderstruck by AC/DC welcoming the lads to the stage we were ready.

Then appeared James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis – and that was the signal for the party to start.

It didn’t take long to hear some of their greatest hits with Air Hostess and Meet You There back to back.

With most of the crowd off their seats in a matter of seconds and those in standing jumping about almost instantly, it was clear a great night lay in store.

Then came more of their early works including Loser Kid and You Said No from their self titled album ‘Busted’ first released in 2002.

In-between all this, Matt Willis was having fun with the BSL translator, making his job difficult by making him sign some crude words - but it was all banter and the crowd was loving it.

Next up was their cover of Hanson song MMMBop which the band then proceeded to state may be their last time of performing it live.

A really cool moment of the night came when Sleeping With the Light On was performed. with the crowd putting their phone torches on which created a beautiful spectacle for all.

We were then treated with three bangers one after another with What I Go To School For, Who’s David and Thunderbirds Are Go.

The latter saw a strange sight occur when a scuffle broke out in the standing area - however, it was quickly resolved and Matt stated that a fight at a Busted concert was surprising “when half our songs sing about t*ts.”

Then came a sweet moment for super fan Jan, who, for his 29th Busted concert, was dressed for the occasion in a full bridal dress.

He had his moment on stage to sing and dance with the boys for what else, but Crashed the Wedding.

Their biggest hit Year 3000 was the perfect ending to the night on what was the perfect ending to their summer tour.

And there was no greater way to end the summer season at Scarborough Open Air and we must now look forward to what Scarborough has to offer in 2025.