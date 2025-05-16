Live review: Pop icon Olly Murs serves up night of fun in South Yorkshire

Marking 15 years in the music industry, pop favourite Olly Murs rolled into South Yorkshire – and delivered a night packed with fun and glittering gems.

The singer brought his 15 Years Of Hits tour to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena – and a huge crowd lapped up every minute of a hit-laden set.

However, first it was the boys from Blue who blessed us with some of their greatest hits including many off their albums All Rise and One Love.

The four (Duncan, Lee, Simon and Antony) were big names back in the 2000s – and it is hard to believe it is 25 years since they first entered the scene.

Pop icon Olly Murs delivered a set packed with pop classics.

And it was clear that the crowd were there for them as much they were for Olly.

They started with the 2001 hit All Rise, arguably their biggest hit and a great way to start the night.

The boys weren’t afraid to show some dance moves similar to those back in their heyday and after came ‘Fly By’ and ‘U Make Me Wanna,’ two more upbeat tunes to keep the spirits high.

However, they couldn’t keep us jumping about forever so proceeded to then slow things down with the soft, slower sounds of ‘Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word,’ a cover of the Elton John song.

But it wouldn’t have been the perfect cover without Elton himself helping – and luckily the band were able to make it happen creating their own version.

It was a sweet moment and the band showed their gratification towards Elton by putting his face on the screen and revealed how they were thankful to Elton for giving them a chance to work with him.

It’s not the only legends they’ve had the chance to work with, adding to the likes of Stevie Wonder and Lil Kim.

Obviously, they couldn’t miss the classic ‘One Love’ an incredibly catchy tune that could be learnt on the spot.

Another sweet moment during the night was for ‘Breathe Easy’ where the crowd in unison shone their phone torches to the sky, creating an amazing sight to behold.

Then it was time for the main man himself Olly Murs.

And he didn’t mess about causing trouble from the outset with ‘Troublemaker,’ the one we all know and we all love.

Leaping out from his 2012 album ‘Right Place Right Time,’ it wasn’t long until he played the title track from the same album – another great song.

‘Please Don’t Let Me Go’ from his debut album was up next and launched soon after his X-Factor success, it was a catchy song that got the crowd moving.

As well as this, ‘Thinking Of Me’ from the same album provided a great few minutes for his earliest of fans – the ones who had been with him since the start.

The song ‘Kiss Me’ was next to cause commotion through the crowds – they loved it and lapped it up.

Another big hitter came around with ‘Up’ a song in which he worked with Demi Lovato to createa masterpiece.

He called upon one of his backing singers to sing the Demi Lovato section – and it’s fair to say she sang it wonderfully.

Obviously, it wouldn’t be an Olly Murs concert without a little bit of mischief.

This mischief involved his band who some may say were gifted too much power in deciding what photo would appear on screen.

It is a section he does at each show displaying a different photo - which most of time were at the expense of Olly.

And it’s fair to say we saw more than we had bargained for.

Olly practically mooned us with his bare bum up on screen!

Moving on from the mooning came the surprise to many that he was born in the 80s – but he certainly doesn’t look it.

And to show his love for the decade, he did a mash up of 80s hits including I’m Your Man, Never Gonna Give You Up, Livin’ On A Prayer, Beat It, Careless Whisper, l’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) and I’m So Excited.

Just like Blue, there was a section where he slowed it down and this was with ‘Dear Darlin’ - a song he dedicated to a dear friend of his, the late Caroline Flack and also to a super fan who had also passed away.

Many tears were shed and Olly looked somewhat emotional throughout it all as well.

My personal favourite of the night ‘Heart Skips A Beat’ came next – an absolute cracking tune made with the lads from Rizzle Kicks.

It’s catchy, it’s cool and it lived up to expectations.

On the same album he also worked with the greats such as Lily Allen, Kelly Clarkson and the Backstreet Boys.

He left stage in the most Olly way possible – dropping through a gap in the stage.

But the next minute he re-appeared to finish up with an encore, consisting of one more song.

It was of course ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ – and knowing it was the last song, everyone put on their dancing shoes and danced the night away.

What a great night it was, filled with fun throughout.

From crazy pyrotechnics on stage to constant crowd interaction, it was apparent Olly wanted to be there with us.

There was so much going on and many people will be speaking of that gig for a long time.

It’s not his first time in Sheffield and it definitely will not be his last, he guaranteed us that.