Live review: No sleep as dance icons Faithless deliver stunning Yorkshire set

They came, they saw and they conquered as dance and electronic music icons Faithless delivered a stunning and storming set at one of Yorkshire’s most historic venues.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Halifax’s historic Piece Hall, the band delivered a gig brimming with historical charm and modern energy.

It brought perfect Friday night vibes with a huge dance set, featuring classic hits Salva Mea, Insomnia, God Is A DJ and We Come 1.

Opening the night was competition winning DJ Jessa Lovelle, before Graeme Park, one of the founding and leading figures of the UK rave scene, took control to fully warm up the party.

Faithless paid tribute to late frontman Maxi Jazz at Halifax Piece Hall. (Photo: Jim Cooke/Cuffe and Taylor).

From the outset, anticipation was electric—supporting DJ Park, set the mood brilliantly with a non-stop set of dance bangers and anthems.

As Faithless took the stage, the crowd responded in full force. Fans danced in unison, the bass reverberated underfoot, and the shared energy was palpable.

The band’s definining moment – Insomnia – was dropped into the set relatively early – and was given rapturous cheers and a “tearing off tights with my teeth” singalong as that epic hook and almighty beat drop shook Halifax to its core.

The band also crafted standout moments by weaving in medleys as well as other dancefloor fillers including God Is a DJ and Drifting Away.

So we had snippets and full versions of Dido’s Thank You, Don’t You Want Me by Felix and Gat Decor’s Passion – taking dance lovers back through the decades.

Of course, the set included plenty of tributes to the band’s late frontman Maxi Jazz following his death in 2022, his visuals and vocals adding an emotional edge to a euphoric night.

The role of band leader has now fallen to Sister Bliss who helmed a commanding presence from behind her keyboards and whipping up a sell-out audience.

Dipping back into their golden age while offering glimpses of their evolving future and new album Champion Sound.

Faithless’s performance at The Piece Hall was a celebration—of legacy, dance music, and the communal spirit they inspired.

They certainly ensured Halifax didn’t get any sleep that night!