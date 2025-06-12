Live review: Music icon Lionel Richie's South Yorkshire show had us dancing all night long

On what would usually be a relatively quiet Sunday night in Sheffield, an icon of the music scene had us dancing on the ceiling all night long.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was of course Lionel Richie – and he kept us on our feet with all his greatest hits, live from the Utilita Arena.

But first and foremost and before the main feast, the amazing Brooke Combe took to to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Scotland’s most exciting artists at the moment seemed to be the perfect support for an act like Lionel Richie.

Lionel Richie had Sheffield dancing all night long.

With her catchy lyrics and upbeat sounds she had us hooked from the start.

I found myself singing along to many of her songs many of which I’d previously not heard before. She made even the diehard Lionel fans move to her music!

A few favourites from her set included A Game and Dancing At The Edge Of The World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past, she hasn’t been afraid to collaborate with other big names such as The Courteeners and musician James Skelly (frontman of The Coral).

And I’m not afraid to say a collaboration with Lionel Richie would lead to a masterpiece!

A great start to a great night - so thank you for that Brooke Combe.

Now the main man we’d all been waiting for – some waiting longer than others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that’s because pparently according to Lionel, one diehard fan had accidentally turned up 10 days early for his concert in Sheffield.

She certainly seemed to be eager!

As he appeared from the dark, he started off with his big hit Hello – and the majority of us sprung off our seats and greeted him back.

It was great to hear him still at his finest. Many acts at this age get past their best but not Lionel.

He sounds just as good as he always has.

Next up was Running With The Night and if not all of us had been stood up by now we were at this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that we had the Easy, the Commodores classic from the band from before his solo career.

It was fair to say we had our fair share of Commodores songs throughout the night. ‘Easy’ being a highly recognisable song and with the first few notes we all knew what was coming.

Two hits from his Album ‘Can’t Slow Down’ were delivered in quick succession ‘Penny Lover’ and ‘Stuck On You,’ with both songs showcasing his singing abilities still at a high.

Lionel brought down the house with the hit ‘Brick House/Fire’. Very catchy and very vibey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He slowed it down a notch with the sweet melody ‘Three Times A Lady’ – another melodic tune with an emotional feel to it.

Another which falls under the same category would be the collaboration he did with Diana Ross to create the love song ‘Endless Love’.

Unfortunately for us in the Sheffield crowd, he told us that she wouldn’t be there of course.

I mean, we would of course been very lucky to get Diana all the way from the USA to perform one song for us.

But we could all hope and dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then came my favourite of the night, ‘Dancing On The Ceiling’ – his incredibly groovy hit and of course, the whole place was dancing and singing along. Highlight of the night for certain.

Nearing the end of the night we had ‘Say You, Say Me’ another from the album ‘Dancing On The Ceiling’ was on his list of hits.

An iconic song sung by an iconic voice.

Lionel brought us back to reality and to the very sad reality that life may have.

But he provided us with a motivational lecture on how we should try treat one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which led onto the song ‘We Are The World’ a song he wrote alongside Michael Jackson to raise money for the famine in Ethiopia in the 1980s under the guise of USA For Africa.

The crowd were sure to make this one the loudest applauses of the night, to which Lionel walked off into the darkness.

But all was not over – and one song still remained. The one song we all know and love.

That was of course All Night Long which brought back all the positive vibes and was the perfect end to the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At age 75 and with an upcoming birthday in two weeks time, Lionel impressed me and many others who had not previously seen him prior to this event with how good he still sounds.

I wouldn’t be surprised if he is still going in 10 years time with a voice like that and the energy he brings to each individual concert.

An incredible Sunday night which will be a remembered for a long time.