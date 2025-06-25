Live review: Indie stars The K's rock out on euphoric farewell to Leadmill

The bravely fresh up-and-comers are making surreal waves across the independent scene right now - so what better way to send off the cultural landmark that is The Leadmill than these lot?

As for their sold-out stop at the Steel City's indie hangout, The K’s delivered a prettily perfect performance that was nothing short of dynamically raw riffs and an intangible energy that laced through the very walls that has hosted so many greats in its many years of operation.

But for everyone in attendance that night, a building suspicion was brewing; this wasn't just another tour stop – it was a symbolic homecoming of sorts for Northern music culture.

Dedicated fans of the four Northern lads seemed to understand this sentiment too - as tickets for the event sold out in just a mere matter of seconds, setting the tone for two nights of fever-pitched indie intensity. From the moment they set foot on stage, the energy lining The Leadmill's walls was palpable.

The K's paid an emotional farewell to The Leadmill.

In fact, the adrenaline of this humid night could only be matched by that surreal, defining feeling of your team scoring the winning goal, but on an endless loop, as the chanting crowds, raised fists, and a bouncing mentality raised the roof of the legendary venue once more.

As the rapport between the Merseyside collective and their fans is built on an unmatched racing authenticity.

There’s no real forced showmanship, no pretentiousness. Just a group of skilled musicians following their passion – and strutting it remarkably, as their fiery openers Gravestone and Icarus reaffirmed this point fashionably.

Frontman Jamie Boyle embraced that bottled atmosphere with pride and Northern confidence throughout their set, as his presence was found to be quite commanding yet forever grounded.

As his ability to banter, lead chants, and seamlessly transition between rollicking numbers like Sarjevo and Glass Towns spoke volumes of the band’s ever-growing comfort performing on stage.

More than just skilled musicians, The K’s excelled at reading and responding to the room.

The atmosphere shifted at their command – from riotous jumping to pin-drop silence.

They’ve mastered the delicate art of control without dictatorship: allowing the crowd to let loose while ensuring the music stayed front and centre.

This gig was very much, in fact, both a celebration of their rapidly growing success and a poignantly bittersweet moment for one of the UK’s most cherished grassroots venues.

The night I was treated to certainly, for me at least, reaffirmed The K’s reputation as one of the UK’s most vital live bands currently heading towards stardom.

As their sonically sound performance hinted at the band's future and a well-earned growing anticipation for their sophomore album, Pretty On the Internet, due for release, The K’s are certainly poised for even greater success on their expanding musical horizons.

But for two joyful nights in Sheffield, they reminded everyone why the grassroots gig experience matters. The K’s didn’t just play The Leadmill—they honoured it twice over.