Live review: Electric indie trio Two Door Cinema Club light up Doncaster Dome

On a chilly autumnal night in Doncaster, the Northern Irish trio took to The Dome stage on their latest tour – and put on an unmissable performance for the ages.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To think that these indie rockers have been around for 16 years shows how quickly time passes, yet they haven't lost any of their passion for their art and their tunes, now definitely entrenched in the indie rock UK scene forever, illustrate that no matter how old a song gets, if it is a cult classic, a crowd will always sing half the song back for you.

Local performer Sam Scherdel, who was born just a stone's throw away from the arena, provided the support for the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rising artist delivered choruses with profound indie rock origins, as well as some soulful Yorkshire-based verses. Many in the audience recognised Sam's potential as they joined in on the anthems with a little encouragement and assistance from Sam himself.

Most Popular

Two Door Cinema Club rock out a thrilled audience at The Dome.

With this noted potential of this local act by Two Door Cinema Club, Sam's bookings for next year's festivals are foreseeable.

It didn't take long for the Northern Ireland-based band to take the stage after a strong opening support, with dynamic frontman Alex Trimble beginning the set with "This Is The Life" and followed through with “I Can Talk,” both from their celebrated and revolutionary debut album Tourist History, a collection firmly rooted in the UK indie rock scene forever.

With five albums under their belt, the band made sure their repertoire included fan favourites and modern-day classics including "Undercover Martyn," "Satellite," and "Eat That Up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doncaster audience was treated to one of their latest tracks, "Wonderful Life," straight off their latest album "Keep On Smiling," which demonstrated that the rockers from across the Irish Sea still have what it takes to craft tunes that will get any venue rocking.

The band stated that it was their first time performing in the city and that they like playing new venues – and hinting at a possible return to South Yorkshire in the near future.

"Talk" and "Changing Of The Seasons" were up next on the energetic performance - and both got the crowd dancing with the Yorkshire crowd chanting verse after verse.

Mosh pits were imminent for the next few tracks as the band delivered a setlist that included modern-day favourites "What You Know" and "Cigarettes In The Theatre" at the peak of the set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because most bands save their big hitters for last, having these cemented a few tracks before the end really demonstrated the versatility and depth of their catalogue.

With little time for pauses or conversation, the band pounded through a fast-paced concert that also featured a refreshing spin on the live music formula, with the band performing in a single performance, avoiding the encore stereotype.

The trio finished with three tracks, the first two from the album Beacon and the last from their debut album Tourist History, which saw the performance of mellower filled outgoings such as "Sun" and "Sleep Alone" left until last, demonstrating their ability to pick tracks that round out an incredibly dynamic set.

The indietronica band finished with the dreamy anthem of "Something Good Can Work".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a packed-out show, here's to anticipating The Dome can land more gigs and bookings from bigger names in the indie rock scene.