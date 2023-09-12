Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Headlining is Marlon Davis, an FHM Stand Up Hero award winner with a slew of TV credits.

He has featured on Live At The Apollo, Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live, Comedy Store at Comedy Central, The Steve K Amos Show & The Five O’Clock Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also provided UK arena tour support for the likes of Kevin Bridges, Michael McIntyre and Alan Carr with his impish grin, boyish enthusiasm and open, confident style.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marlon Davis

Most Popular

Opening the night is Mike Newall, a Mancunian mirth maker with immaculate timing.

As seen on Britain’s Got Talent, he is a former City Life Best Comedian runner up, writing great observational material with a hint of the surreal whilst positively oozing onstage charisma.

He is a veteran of two critically acclaimed Edinburgh Festival solo shows as well as headlining the prestigious Big Value Comedy Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a full supporting line up of performers including the delightfully deadpan Sarah Adams, Josh Sedman’s razor sharp storytelling and the high octane quips of Danny Gray.

Sarah Adams

Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown.

The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.

Marlon Davis

‘Bursts on to the stage like a breath of fresh air, with impish grin, boyish enthusiasm and an effortlessly open, confident style’ – Chortle

Marlon is a bright young comedian, improviser and actor who embraces his work with energy and charm, embodying his characters and delivering his material with perceptive observations. He is an FHM Stand Up Hero winner as seen on Fresh from the Xmas Live At The Apollo, Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live, Comedy Store at Comedy Central, The Steve K Amos Show & The Five O’Clock Show. He has also provided UK arena tour support for the likes of Kevin Bridges, Michael McIntyre and Alan Carr.

Mike Newall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'His laid back delivery almost insinuates a disinterest in the proceedings, but his timing is pin sharp, his control is deft and his hair is immaculate' - The Scotsman.

As seen on Britain’s Got Talent, Mike is a former City Life Best Comedian runner up, writing great observational material with a hint of the surreal whilst positively oozing onstage charisma. He is a veteran of two critically acclaimed Edinburgh Festival solo shows as well as headlining the prestigious Big Value Comedy Show.

Josh Sedman

‘Quick witted tales of the everyday delivered with a naturally relaxed charm’ - bbc.co.uk.

Sarah Adams

'Deadpan, slightly odd, utterly unique. Very funny' - bbc.co.uk

Danny Gray

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Sharp, reflective comedy at its best. Danny tears up the stage like a seasoned pro. It won’t be long until he will be booked up week in week out' - Reyt Good Events.

Compere - Anthony J Brown

'A truly unique performer…superb' - Reece Shearsmith (The League Of Gentlemen/Inside No.9)