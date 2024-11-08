Live at Leeds In The Park: Bloc Party, Yard Act and Sigrid to play Yorkshire festival

Yorkshire all-day music festival Live at Leeds In The Park will welcome Bloc Party, Yard Act, Sigrid and many more for a feast of sounds at Temple Newsam next year.

The fourth edition of the festival will take place in May and will also feature Jamie Webster, Natasha Bedingfield, Fat Dog and many more.

Headlining next year’s festival are indie icons Bloc Party, who will be heading to the beautiful surrounds of Temple Newsam Park to celebrate twenty years of their groundbreaking debut album ‘Silent Alarm’, performing the essential record in full as well as other hits from their back catalogue of indie classics.

One of the defining Leeds bands of this decade, critically acclaimed quartet Yard Act will join Bloc Party at the top of the bill marking their first appearance on the Live at Leeds main stage and one of their biggest hometown performances to date alongside Norwegian pop-powerhouse Sigrid, returning to the UK after nearly two and a half years.

Also joining the bill at the Leeds landmark next May is Liverpudlian singer-songwriter Jamie Webster and his arsenal of arms-in-the-air tracks from his anthemic third album ‘10 For The People’, while chart-topping British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield will make her Live at Leeds debut as she marks 20 years of her timeless pop classic ‘Unwritten’ this year.

Live at Leeds In The Park will also see performances from arena-rockers The Amazons, American indie rock mainstays We Are Scientists, exhilarating live act Fat Dog, Australian psychedelic legends Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, musician and Twitch streamer James Marriott and many more.

Next year will also see the introduction of Live at Leeds In The Park’s first comedy tent, with Yorkshire’s very own Maisie Adam topping the bill alongside a host of fellow comedians including Barry Dodds, Peter Brush, Stephen Bailey, Angelos Epithemiou, Hayley Ellis and more, while, EastEnders’ Shaun Williamson's tongue-in-cheek karaoke party, Barrioke, musical bingo with DIY Magazine and lots more will pop up inside The Two Legs, Live at Leeds’ newly added on-site pub.

Held on the grounds of the historic Temple Newsam estate at the beginning of festival season, the multi-stage event promises to deliver a welcoming family-friendly atmosphere while perfectly striking the balance between variety and value, appealing to a wide range of festival-goers by offering a full green fields festival experience in just one day.

The event’s sister festival Live at Leeds In the City will return on Saturday 16 November 2024 with headliners Everything Everything, Alfie Templeman and The K’s as well as the triumphant return of Leeds-based Mercury Award winners English Teacher and over 100 artists playing across the city’s bars and venues.

Live at Leeds In the Park will take place at Temple Newsam on Saturday 24 May 2025 with more artists to be announced soon.

Tickets are on sale – https://www.liveatleeds.com/