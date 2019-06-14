Liam Gallagher shares new video for 'Shockwave' ahead of September album release

Competing for a Top 10 position on the Official Singles Chart, ‘Shockwave’ is performing stronger across both downloads and streaming, and will comfortably top the Official Vinyl Singles Chart.

Now Liam builds on that flying start by sharing the track’s official video. Directed by the award-winning François Rousselet, the video sets Liam’s swaggering charisma to some striking, cinematic-scale photography.

Liam Gallagher

It takes him on a voyage through America’s Deep South, from desolate wastelands to train tracks and large scale protests.

The video comes as Liam confirms that his eagerly anticipated second album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ will be released on September 20th on Warner Records.

The album is now available to pre-order from and will be available on a variety of CD, vinyl, download and streaming formats.

There will also be a special D2C package which compiles a deluxe CD, a sun yellow vinyl album and a one-sided etched 12” which features three deluxe bonus tracks along with a demo recording that’s exclusive to this format – all packaged in a hardcover book.

Fans who pre-order the album from https://liamgallagher.com/whymewhynot/ will receive priority access to future live dates.

‘Why Me? Why Not.’ was written by Liam with producers Andrew Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, and recorded in Los Angeles and at RAK Studios in London.

Wyatt and Kurstin previously contributed writing and production to Liam’s all-conquering debut solo album ‘As You Were’, and Liam was keen to get even deeper with them this time. As a result, ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ is a clear upgrade on ‘As You Were’ but not a radical departure.

Liam explains: “I wrote some songs on my own for the last album, but this time it’s all co-writes. Reason being is I want it to be even better than ‘As You Were’. I know my strengths and I know my limitations. I’m an ok songwriter, but I’m a great singer and frontman. I want the second album to be a step-up because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that’s what we’ve done.”

‘Shockwave’ has seen Liam Gallagher make a typically full-throttle return. Super intimate sold-out show at Hackney Round Chapel? Biblical. Premiere and release of the long-awaited ‘As It Was’ documentary? Completed. Featured on the cover of Q, who described him as“rock’s finest frontman”? Naturally.

Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album ‘As You Were’ was a critical and commercial smash. It debuted at #1, out-selling the rest of the Top 10 in the process, and was soon certified Platinum. Liam was back where he belonged, selling out huge outdoor shows and earning major awards from Q, NME and GQ.