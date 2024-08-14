Legendary Doncaster rock band reunite for 35th anniversary show at city festival

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Aug 2024, 10:48 BST
A legendary Doncaster rock band have reunited for a 35th anniversary show as part of a huge free city centre music festival.

90s rockers Boethius Saul will play the DN One Live festival next month alongside a host of other local talents.

Singer Andrew Stanton and guitarist Gary Winterrman said: “We’ll rock that stage one more time – back to blow away some cobwebs once more.”

The band appeared at the legendary Marquee club back in the day and also recorded sessions for Radio 1’s Rock Show with Tommy Vance.

Legendary Doncaster rockers Boethius Saul are reuniting for a 35th anniversary show. (Photo: Boethius Saul).

The group are already in rehearsals for their appearance at the three day festival in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on September 8.

A spokesperson for DN One Live said: “This will be a celebration of the local music community like no other.

“Doncaster’s popular annual live music festival celebrates the best of Doncaster’s musical talent.”

The stage opens Friday evening, all day Saturday and with local acts performing on Sunday.

It promises to be a mix of entertainment for all the family with a popular family show on Saturday morning.

Local favouirtes Bang Bang Romeo will be topping the bill on 6 September and One Night In Nashville and ADMT will be taking to the stage on September 7.

The spokesperson added: “DN One Live aims to provide a platform to perform for established and emerging artists whilst also providing access to live music and family friendly entertainment for all at a large outdoor stage event with a summer festival feel in the heart of the city centre.”

Full details HERE

