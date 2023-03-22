Industry still shapes the city here. The people, as with the land, are moulded by tides and stark horizons.

Stand in the same place for long enough and you can watch the sun rise over the North Sea and then sink into crop fields, glowing auburn in late-summer sun.

It is this sense of space and movement that flows through Katie Spencer’s music.

See Katie Spencer live this weekend

Katie’s songwriting, and most notably her guitar playing, stems from a time when the steel-stringed instrument was truly finding its voice.

Artists like Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and perhaps most evidently Michael Chapman, flow into her sound, carrying with them the warmth and idealism of the early 70’s folk and songwriter movements.

Katie will perform on Friday, March 24, doors 7.30pm for 8pm start