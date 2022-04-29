Kaiser Chiefs will perform some indie belters live after racing at Doncaster Racecourse

A special ‘Live After Racing’ show will invite audiences to enjoy an entire day of racing at one of the UK’s most prestigious arenas, with the added bonus of a full live set by the Yorkshire indie titans late into the evening.

Established as one of the best loved guitar bands to emerge this century, the Kaiser Chiefs will be heading to the races with a winning set-list of bona fide indie belters in their arsenal.

Over the last 15 years the Kaisers have become a household name, from their seven critically acclaimed and Top 10 charting albums selling multi-millions worldwide, to making memorable performances at some of the biggest events in recent history including Live 8 and the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony, and winning innumerable awards.

Kaiser Chiefs will perform in June

With top 10 hits like ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Ruby’, ‘Oh My God’, ‘Never Miss A Beat’, and ‘Everyday I Love You Less & Less’ all cementing the band’s penchant for penning contemporary pop classics like few of their peers, the many highlights to be found on their acclaimed #3 charting 2019 album ‘Duck’, illustrate a band that have no intention of slowing down soon.

With a reputation as one of the best live acts in the biz, if there’s one safe bet to place all day, put it on a hit-packed set from the Kaisers...

Kaiser Chiefs are ‘Live After Racing’ at Doncaster Racecourse on Friday, June 3.

Tickets on sale at https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/kaiser-chiefs-live-after-racing priced at £35 in advance and £25 children under 18s (under 5s free admission.)