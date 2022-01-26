Kaiser Chiefs headlining at Doncaster Racecourse

Kaiser Chiefs will be headlining Doncaster Racecourse.

Established as one of the best loved guitar bands to emerge this century, the Kaiser Chiefs will be heading to the races with a winning set-list of bona fide indie belters in their arsenal.

Over the last 15 years the Kaisers have become a real household name, from their seven critically acclaimed and Top 10 charting albums selling multi-millions worldwide, to making memorable performances at some of the biggest events in recent history including Live 8 and the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony, and winning innumerable awards including ‘Best Live Act’ at both the Brit Awards and Q Awards.

With top 10 hits like ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Ruby’, ‘Oh My God’, ‘Never Miss A Beat’, and ‘Everyday I Love You Less and

Less’ all cementing the band’s penchant for penning contemporary pop classics like few of their peers, the many highlights to be found on their acclaimed #3 charting 2019 album ‘Duck’, illustrate a band that have no intention of slowing down soon.

With a reputation as one of the best live acts in the business, if there’s one safe bet to place all day, put it on a hit-packed set from the Kaisers...

Kaiser Chiefs - ‘Live After Racing’ @ Doncaster Racecourse – Friday, June 3, 2022*

Tickets on sale now available from: Kaiser Chiefs – ‘Live after Racing’ priced at: £35 Advance STBF £25 Children under 18’s (Under 5’s free admission)