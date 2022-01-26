Kaiser Chiefs headlining at Doncaster Racecourse

This special ‘Live After Racing’ show invites you to enjoy a day of racing at one of the UK’s most prestigious arenas, plus a full live set by the Yorkshire indie titans.

By Barbara Craythorn
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:57 pm
Kaiser Chiefs will be headlining Doncaster Racecourse.

Established as one of the best loved guitar bands to emerge this century, the Kaiser Chiefs will be heading to the races with a winning set-list of bona fide indie belters in their arsenal.

Over the last 15 years the Kaisers have become a real household name, from their seven critically acclaimed and Top 10 charting albums selling multi-millions worldwide, to making memorable performances at some of the biggest events in recent history including Live 8 and the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony, and winning innumerable awards including ‘Best Live Act’ at both the Brit Awards and Q Awards.

With top 10 hits like ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Ruby’, ‘Oh My God’, ‘Never Miss A Beat’, and ‘Everyday I Love You Less and

Less’ all cementing the band’s penchant for penning contemporary pop classics like few of their peers, the many highlights to be found on their acclaimed #3 charting 2019 album ‘Duck’, illustrate a band that have no intention of slowing down soon.

With a reputation as one of the best live acts in the business, if there’s one safe bet to place all day, put it on a hit-packed set from the Kaisers...

Kaiser Chiefs - ‘Live After Racing’ @ Doncaster Racecourse – Friday, June 3, 2022*

Tickets on sale now available from: Kaiser Chiefs – ‘Live after Racing’ priced at: £35 Advance STBF £25 Children under 18’s (Under 5’s free admission)

* This is the rescheduled event from June 26, 2021.

