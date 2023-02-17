Jurassic Park, Jaws and E.T. music to feature at candelit Hans Zimmer and John Williams Doncaster show

Doncaster Minster will be the venue for the ‘immersive tribute’ to the pair by the London Film Music Orchestra.

The show will feature the pair's iconic music from a live chamber orchestra in an enchanting candle-lit setting.

Between them, the pair have composed some of the movie world’s most enduring themes with a host of memorable classics.

The candelit tribute to Hans Zimmer and John Williams will be held at Doncaster Minster.

The programme on May 27 is one hour and 15 minutes jam packed with cinema's most iconic music, beautifully performed including E.T, Jurassic Park, Jaws and Harry Potter.

There will also be tracks from Memoirs of a Geisha, Batman V Superman, Indiana Jones, Interstellar, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, Blue Planet, Inception and Man of Steel.

