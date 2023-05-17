Jurassic Live 2023: Watch dinosaurs come back to life in this fabulous show

Featuring mind-blowing special effects, professional puppeteers, and the UK's most realistic dinosaurs this 90-minute full-stage production isn't a show to miss! Jurassic Live really is the most incredible dinosaur show on earth!

Jurassic Live will visit the Bonus Arena in Hull from Saturday, 17 June - Sunday, 18 June.

Aimed at the whole family from aged two to 102 this comedic andthrilling new family-fun stage adventure follows our team of dino rangers on the hunt for a missing baby dinosaur.

Along the way, you'll meet a variety of dinosaur species in our live educational stage show featuring the UK'S ONLY flying Pterodactyl and only Parasaurolophus, Stegosaurus & Apatosaurus, the UK's BIGGEST Tyrannosaurus Rex and the UK'S most realistic Triceratops & Velociraptor and more!

See dinosaurs live on stage and prehistoric birds flying right over your heads!

Fancy watching Jurassic Live from the best seats in the house and relaxing with the kids in a private lounge before the show? Upgrade your seats to our loge balcony at your point of purchase or find out more here.

For more, or to book any other tickets visit the website https://www.bonusarenahull.com/

