News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Jazz bands from across UK to descend on Doncaster for prestigious contest

Jazz bands from across Britain will march into Doncaster later this year for one of the most prestigious events on the musical calendar.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST

Bands from South Wales to the north east will all be at The Dome for the United Kingdom Federation of Jazz Bands Championships.

And organisers are keen to help bands find accommodation for the event, which will take place on August 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lucy Skeavington of UKFJB said: “We are also looking out for local community centres for the bands to sleep in as all accommodation is self funded by the bands.

Marching jazz bands from across the UK will be coming to Doncaster later this year.Marching jazz bands from across the UK will be coming to Doncaster later this year.
Marching jazz bands from across the UK will be coming to Doncaster later this year.
Most Popular

    The event will showcase performances of qualifying bands from around the UK.

    Northern Citrines are currently the furthest north based in the Bishop Auckland area.

    Also there wiil be theThee Lindrickaires (Worksop) and The Royal Hussars.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Travelling up to Doncaster to compete are Welsh bands Blue Phoenix, Cefn Fforest, Cardiff Imperial Redcoats, The Royal Fusionaires, South Cymru Sapphires, Penywaun Paraders and Swansea Silver Rhythmaires.

    Added Lucy: “Joining us to support us are our newly formed bands Aventurion Emeralds and The Royal Legionnaires.

    "The bands will travel to Doncaster on Friday in preparation for parades around the complex on Saturday morning, followed by displays on Saturday afternoon.

    "The bands will then return to The Dome for their awards night and to celebrate this year's champions across two divisions.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “The bands have members as young as three years old up to 60 and some of these bands have been going for 50 years.”

    You can find out more HERE

    Related topics:Doncaster