Jazz bands from across UK to descend on Doncaster for prestigious contest
Bands from South Wales to the north east will all be at The Dome for the United Kingdom Federation of Jazz Bands Championships.
And organisers are keen to help bands find accommodation for the event, which will take place on August 26.
Lucy Skeavington of UKFJB said: “We are also looking out for local community centres for the bands to sleep in as all accommodation is self funded by the bands.
The event will showcase performances of qualifying bands from around the UK.
Northern Citrines are currently the furthest north based in the Bishop Auckland area.
Also there wiil be theThee Lindrickaires (Worksop) and The Royal Hussars.
Travelling up to Doncaster to compete are Welsh bands Blue Phoenix, Cefn Fforest, Cardiff Imperial Redcoats, The Royal Fusionaires, South Cymru Sapphires, Penywaun Paraders and Swansea Silver Rhythmaires.
Added Lucy: “Joining us to support us are our newly formed bands Aventurion Emeralds and The Royal Legionnaires.
"The bands will travel to Doncaster on Friday in preparation for parades around the complex on Saturday morning, followed by displays on Saturday afternoon.
"The bands will then return to The Dome for their awards night and to celebrate this year's champions across two divisions.
“The bands have members as young as three years old up to 60 and some of these bands have been going for 50 years.”
You can find out more HERE