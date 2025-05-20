"I’ve never spoken about this:" Doncaster's Yungblud lays life bare in candid interview

Doncaster rock singer Yungblud has candidly opened up on his life in his most honest interview yet – talking about childhood trauma, relationship issues – and how he went from rock bottom to global success.

The Doncaster rocker, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, features in this week’s episode of We Need To Talk, the podcast from Paul C Brunson.

The interview also sees the singer open up about identity struggles and online hate that shaped who he is today.

He reflects on growing up in Doncaster, the emotional toll of being misunderstood, and why he’s worried about young men today.

He also speaks candidly about his relationship with Halsey, the reason he’s “taking space” from Jesse Jo Stark, and how relationships, identity and self-discovery have all played a part in his journey.

From being signed at 21 to launching Bludfest, his is a story of rebellion, resilience, and radical self-expression.

He also shares an exclusive on his upcoming single Zombie and what fans can expect from his fourth studio album, Idols.

On his relationship with Jesse Jo Stark he said: “This year has been such a strange thing for me because it's the first time that probably the biggest love of my life, I've taken space from and I've asked for space.

“Last year I was really having problems with myself and it was all a me problem”

“Her name's Jesse Stark she's probably the most incredible person I've ever met and she's my best friend and I feel so lucky to be in her orbit.

“I got to talk this through with her and she understood and she needed a moment.

"We talk every Sunday and I mean ultimately I think in my life all roads lead to her because I love her.

"I never loved anything like I love her. I love her as I don't know. I love her as everything.

"And I love her as if I'd love, you know what I'm saying? Water. I need it. You know, and I think I'd never experience love like it because when you could be that honest with another human being, even in times when we're not technically together.”

Paul asks at this moment are you still in love with her?

“Yeah”

Paul: So why not be with her?

“I think at this moment in time, I needed to build up a fundamental basis of a personality. I was a shell, so I didn't know what I could love.”

“I will love that girl until I die and if that ends up like we like I would love it for one day to have loads of kids with her and vibe out and do all the like whatever the fairy tale thing is but if that doesn't happen that doesn't happen.”

Discussing his relationship with Halsey he said: “I was cool to her and and and it was that there were almost two things colliding. That's why I don't think we worked out. And it was epic.”

“We weren't completing each other.”

Talking about his Doncaster upringing and his dad Justin, he said: “My dad gets really angry about this because my dad was like, I went to work, we had money, we didn't have money, and then we had it again, and then we didn't have it.

"And I'd never hidden that. First lyric I put out, I'll admit, I've never been broke, but I have been broken. The first line of Yungblud that ever came out.”

The singer also took the opportunity to address accusations of “queer baiting,” saying: “My vibe is like...I don't know what people want to say about that.

"I've f****d everyone under the sun and that's the vibe and I love love and if it's a vibe it's a vibe and it's interesting I think when you sign up for entertainment it's people like ‘this is performative this is’ and people can formulate an idea on something that they don't even know.

“If the person's a vibe, the person's a vibe, right? Rock and roll, man. Do you know what I mean? I know. I were wearing a skirt since I was six. You know what I mean? I was into that vibe. I was into like Brian Molko from Placebo. That's why I wore it, you know what I mean?”

You can listen to the full episode on Spotify HERE or watch the full episode on YouTube HERE.

Warning: Contains strong language and distressing topics