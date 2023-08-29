News you can trust since 1925
"I've loved every single second!" Olly Murs enjoys sell out show in Doncaster

Pop sensation Olly Murs has thanked his fans – after a sell-out show at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:26 BST

Thousands of fans packed into the Branton visitor attraction on Saturday night for a hit-packed set.

And as the singer brought the curtain down on his latest UK tour in support of his seventh album Marry Me, he paid tribute to fans across the UK who have been to see him live.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I love my wife and I love my fans.

Olly Murs rocks out Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park.Olly Murs rocks out Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
Olly Murs rocks out Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
    "Thanks for a super end to a very special tour.

    "One I’ll never forget. It’s been an absolute honour performing to you guys all over the last few months.

    "I’ve loved every single second of it, I’m sad it’s over to be honest but as ever watch this space for more madness.”

    Bosses at YWP described the show as “an incredible night” and the Dear Darlin’ and Heart Skips A Beat singer’s show formed part of the venue’s Wild Live concert line-up which has also included appearances from The Vamps and a Tina Turner tribute at the award-winning park near Branton.

    He burst into popularity finishing second on X Factor in 2009 and quickly became a national favourite with four No. 1 singles and a string of TV appearances including becoming a judge on BBC1’s The Voice.

    His hit songs include Please Don’t Let Me Go, Heart Skips A Beat, Dance With Me and Troublemaker, all of which reached number one as well as a string of other top selling smash hits including Dear Darlin’, Up and Wrapped Up.

    Murs, who released his seventh album, Marry Me, last December, was supported by the winners of a local talent competition held earlier this year.

    The four winners of the Yorkshire’s Greatest Talent competition were unveiled after a pulsating final at the park – with two of the victors from Doncaster.

    Samantha Atkinson, 38, from Hull, Elle Coles, 26 from Harrogate and Katy Plant, 21, and Jay Betts, 34, both from Doncaster were named as the winners, with slots at the park’s Wild Live concerts, meaning they got to perform alongside a series of big name chart stars.

