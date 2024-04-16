"It's an honour," says Doncaster singer after being revealed as Doncaster Pride headliner
Anastasia Walker, lead singer of Doncaster favourites Bang Bang Romeo, will be performing a solo set under the name Stars at the event which will take place at Town Field on August 10.
Sharing the announcement on social media, Anastasia said: “Cat’s outta the bag…. can’t wait to headline the City Stage for Doncaster Pride this year.
“The Pride organisers are a group of people making Doncaster burst with pride - and it’s an honour to be asked to headline the City Stage - let’s do this.”
A Doncaster Pride spokesperson said: “This year’s Stanley Black & Decker City Stage will be packed full of the very best Doncaster talent.
“We wanted to use our UK Pride host city year to show our visitors what Donny has got - our home grown acts, singers, dance schools, and drag acts are all from our super city.
“The full line up will be announced soon but how’s about this for an epic headliner?
“She’s one of Doncaster’s most talented singers, she’s supported Pride for many years and has performed a number of times in the past.
“She’s launched a solo career and whilst the voice is just the same her sound is very different.
“We can’t wait to welcome the simply awesome Stars.”
