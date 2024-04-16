"It's an honour," says Doncaster singer after being revealed as Doncaster Pride headliner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anastasia Walker, lead singer of Doncaster favourites Bang Bang Romeo, will be performing a solo set under the name Stars at the event which will take place at Town Field on August 10.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Anastasia said: “Cat’s outta the bag…. can’t wait to headline the City Stage for Doncaster Pride this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Pride organisers are a group of people making Doncaster burst with pride - and it’s an honour to be asked to headline the City Stage - let’s do this.”

Anastasia Walker will headline this year's Doncaster Pride festival under the name Stars.

A Doncaster Pride spokesperson said: “This year’s Stanley Black & Decker City Stage will be packed full of the very best Doncaster talent.

“We wanted to use our UK Pride host city year to show our visitors what Donny has got - our home grown acts, singers, dance schools, and drag acts are all from our super city.

“The full line up will be announced soon but how’s about this for an epic headliner?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s one of Doncaster’s most talented singers, she’s supported Pride for many years and has performed a number of times in the past.

“She’s launched a solo career and whilst the voice is just the same her sound is very different.

“We can’t wait to welcome the simply awesome Stars.”