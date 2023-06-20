News you can trust since 1925
Indie rockers Circa Waves and Cassia bring the t-shirt weather to South Yorkshire

Indie rockers Circa Waves and Cassia certainly brought the t-shirt weather to South Yorkshire for when they joined forces at the city’s O2 Academy for a hot night in the city.
By Luc Burke-Lejeune
Published 20th Jun 2023, 06:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 06:07 BST

The night started off with the two supports, firstly a Scouse band known as Courting, who rocked through their set to the early crowd.

The second support was Manchester indie band Cassia, who sang through their sunny stringed songs and excelled in getting the crowd moving.

Making time for their new single "High Tones" and other summer kissed favourites, the indie trio certainly energised the large turnout in preparation for the main event.

Circa Waves brought the T-shirt Weather on a hot and sticky night in South Yorkshire.Circa Waves brought the T-shirt Weather on a hot and sticky night in South Yorkshire.
    Then on rolled Circa Waves who kicked off their stellar set with the tour and latest album's namesake "Never Going Under", swiftly followed by fan favourite "Movies".

    Indie rock favourites such as "Stuck in My Teeth" and "Fossils" were belted back out from the northern crowd.

    A setlist of dreams for moshpit lovers as the Scouse rockers played through their heavy hitting set of fast paced guitar riffs, causing a moshpit to spawn for practically every other song.

    Even bands such as this lot of Britpop revivalists can make time for mellower outgoings such as "Sad Happy" and "Living in The Grey" which still somehow was able to spark moshpits from the Sheffield crowd!

    As they were closing the initial set with a few easy-going songs like "Move to San Francisco" and "Lemonade" they brought the tempo back up to close the incredible evening with "Be Your Drug" and "Fire that Burns".

    Of course that wasn’t quite the end of things with a hot and sweaty crowd inside the O2 Academy begging for a few more.

    The band didn’t disappoint and Circa Waves returned back to the stage after hearing the shouts for their return.

    The encore closed what was an enthralling night at the sticky venye, with the northern band classfully crashing out in style with the indie classic "T-Shirt Weather".

    The Merseyside band mixed and rocked their way through an energetic picked set of indie rock festival anthems all in preparation for Sheffield’s Tramlines later next month.

