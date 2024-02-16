Indie faves Kawala bring a touch of summer loving to Yorkshire on Valentine's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The five piece brought the sun early, performing a 30-minute set ahead of Bombay Bicycle Club at the city’s O2 Academy.

The North London outfit returned to their second home to play a rousing selection of tunes ready for the summer of 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are returning to the music world after their recent success, Better With You, which was an instant hit with the festival crowd, and their latest track, American Adrenaline, hints at maybe more new content from the band.

Most Popular

Kawala brought some indie pop to Yorkshire for Valentine's Day.

The band took to the stage to a familiar second home, as some of the group studied music together at Leeds University.

Bringing back fresh music, particularly to the place where they discovered their sound, obviously meant a lot to Kawala.

Ticket to Ride, a current indie favourite, was welcomed with ecstatic recognition from the enormous audience that arrived early to watch, with the crowd singing the lyrics back to the band in full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kawala’s sound immediately conveys a mood that evokes a sense of summer haze, which is a noticeable crowd pleaser, as the crowd swayed through both the mellower and more intense tracks.

The group also performed their current hit, American Adrenaline, which appeared unfamiliar to the majority of the audience due to its recent release, but had the crowd swaying their hands in the air for what will be a track to look out for in the next festival season.

"We wrote American Adrenaline about the constant struggle we all face every day chasing this mythical unreachable idea of what often gets described as the ‘American dream’” they explained. “The glitz, the glamour and in reality it all feels miles away… but maybe that’s okay.”

Do It Like You Do, one of Kawala’s more popular songs had the Leeds audience chanting along to the catchy sunny chorus, which is appropriate for t-shirt weather, which due to the heat of the venue it certainly felt like it.