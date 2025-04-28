Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The group announced the album through several projection across London during their most recent concert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incubus have confirmed their first album in over seven years.

Titled Something In The Water, the work is due for release through Virgin Music.

Here’s what we know about the album so far, along with what the band played during their recent London, UK performance.

Groove metallers Incubus have confirmed that a new album is set for release later this year, their first in eight years.

Incubus revealed details of their new album with a series of projections around London over the weekend - after their performance at The O2. | Incubus/Getty Images

During their performance in London on April 26, 2025, where the band performed their 2001 album Morning View in its entirety, they projected the title of their new record, Something In The Water, onto landmarks like the Houses of Parliament and the Tower of London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The album was confirmed by lead singer Brandon Boyd in an interview with Flux.FM , who described the album as “a really great record” that he and the band are “really proud of,” adding, “We had a wonderful time recording it.”

Something In The Water marks the first new album for the group, known for hits like Drive and Pardon Me , since their 2017 effort 8 , which peaked at number four on the US Billboard 200 upon its release.

The group has since released an EP, Trust Fall (Side B), and the re-imagined Morning View XXIII.

No official date for the album’s release has been confirmed, but Virgin Music looks to have the new work ready later in 2025, according to Boyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did Incubus play during their London performance?

Setlist.FM have listed the following setlist from Incubus after their April 26 2025 performance at The O2 in London, UK.

Nice to Know You

Circles

Wish You Were Here

Just a Phase

11am

Blood on the Ground (acoustic)

Mexico

Warning

Echo

Have You Ever

Are You In? (with Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” snippet)

Under My Umbrella (With snippet of Rihanna’s “Umbrella”)

Aqueous Transmission

Anna Molly

The Warmth

Vitamin (with Glory Box, Portishead cover)

Pardon Me

Drive

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.