I'm A Celebrity star Marvin Humes and JLS set for Yorkshire Wildlife Park show

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star Marvin Humes is coming to Doncaster next year as his band get set for a huge outdoor concert at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The band’s 2009 song Everybody In Love has sparked fresh interest in the X-Factor boy band after frequent performances by band member Marvin and King of The Jungle Sam Thompson in the latest series of the hit ITV show.

And there are high hopes the Made In Chelsea star and TV and radio host could join the band on stage to perform the track at shows next summer.

The show will take place on August 31 as part of the band’s Summer Hits tour.

JLS are coming to Doncaster next summer.

JLS first captured the public's attention in 2008 as contestants on the fifth series of the British talent show "The X Factor."

Their powerful performances and undeniable chemistry propelled them to the finals, where they finished as the runners-up.

Despite not winning the competition, JLS signed a record deal with Epic Records and embarked on a journey that would solidify their status as one of the UK's most beloved boybands.

JLS's debut single, "Beat Again," released in 2009, skyrocketed to the top of the UK Singles Chart, marking the beginning of their chart-topping success.

Subsequent hits included "Everybody in Love," "The Club Is Alive," and "She Makes Me Wanna".

The band's albums, including "JLS" and "Outta This World," achieved platinum status, showcasing their ability to consistently deliver chart-topping, soulful pop.