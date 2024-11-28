Iconic R&B singer Sinéad Harnett becomes first ever person to re-record and mix a track solely using a car.

R&B singer-songwriter Sinéad Harnett has become the first ever artist to record and mix a track solely using a car.

The iconic musician, who has collaborations with renowned producers like Disclosure and Kaytranada under her belt, transformed the brand-new Renault 5 E-Tech electric car into a music studio to re-record a version of her hit single, Thinking Less.

Taking advantage of the car's cabin that’s near-silent even when switched on thanks to its comfortable, cocooning cabin and contoured rooflining, Sinéad was able to set up the in-car studio and begin re-recording a new version of the song in a matter of minutes.

The finished track was then played back on the Renault 5 E-Tech electric's impressive sound system.

Sinéad used the chic elements of the car to her advantage, using the baguette holder – a tongue-in-cheek nod to its French origins – to mount her microphone and the digital display to perfect the silky rhythm sections of the track.

Sinéad’s new take on Thinking Less is entrancing and soulful and delivers a studio-quality finish from the Renault 5 E-Tech electric.

The original Renault 5 took pop culture by storm in the 1970s and 1980s and has been reinvented for the electric era in the form of the Renault 5 E-Tech electric, bringing fun handling, joyous design and a burst of colour to the world of electric vehicles.

The latest pure-electric version of the legendary car fuses modern tech and styling with elements from its well-loved past. Design nods to its predecessor include the eye-catching illuminated battery charge display on the bonnet – previously a cooling grille - through to its rugged wheel arches and squared-off exterior design, and uplifting interior colours, which are all on display during Sinéad’s recording session.

Meanwhile, underlining Renault 5’s cutting-edge technology, it sits on Renault’s all-electric AmpR small car platform, designed to maximise handling and efficiency, and features innovative tech like the central digital display and modern lighting signatures, including headlights that give a cheeky, welcoming wink as the owner approaches the car.

Speaking on the song Sinéad said: "I was so excited to be asked to re-record Thinking Less in the iconic Renault 5 E-Tech. I’m obsessed with how the car looks and its sound system is sick.

"The fact that the drive is silent means it's the perfect environment for listening to your favourite tunes in, so we thought why not take it a step further and be the first to record and mix a track in it? I'm so pleased with how it's turned out, I loved the experience and loved driving the car even more."

Adam Wood, Managing Director, Renault UK, said: “The Renault 5 E-Tech electric is a game-changer, fusing incredible technology with feel-good design and bright pop colours inside and out.

"We're confident it will add some French-inspired fun to the UK’s roads when deliveries start next spring. Sinéad’s world-first re-recording and mixing of her hit single is the perfect way to showcase its capabilities.”

Prices for the Renault 5 E-Tech electric start from £22,995 OTR (on the road). Buyers can ensure they are first in line by buying a £150 R-Pass here.

To see the full video of Sinéad re-recording Thinking Less and find more information on the Renault 5 E-Tech electric visit: www.renault.co.uk