Historic jewel in Doncaster's social crown enjoying new lease of life and creating six new jobs

Six months on and with the addition of a new bar, kitchen, and the most advanced digital stage sound and lighting systems, the historic ballroom has been restored to its former splendor and is now a prime location for private parties and special occasions in the South Yorkshire area.

There have already been several sold-out performances at the ballroom, including performances by tributes to The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, and the Soul Sensations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Empress Ballroom has a rich history of hosting famous artists, including Frankie Howerd, Dave Berry, Freddie and the Dreamers, Johnny Silver and the Thunderbirds, and Shane Fenton, amongst others, in its heyday.

The new look ballroom

Most Popular

The ballroom is in the heart of Mexborough and is easily accessible from Doncaster, Barnsley, Rotherham, Sheffield, and Leeds. The venue is ideal for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, intimate family gatherings, and corporate events.

"The Empress Ballroom is a unique and elegant location for all kinds of events, and we are excited to make any special occasions unforgettable," said Jason Mace, the owner and CEO of Gala Tent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jemma Evans, the general manager, added, "The Empress Ballroom is simply stunning. The seating arrangement is perfect for families, and the staff are incredibly attentive to all of your needs."

The Empress Ballroom can accommodate up to 300 people in luxury while still leaving a sizable dance floor. The venue offers a variety of dining options, including pizza, pie and peas, Goan cuisine, and full-set buffet selections. Guests can reserve a table for at least ten people and request table trimming from the staff, which is free of charge.

The Dearne Valley Personal Development Centre, founded by Jackie and former Olympic gold medal boxing champion John Jo Irwin, will receive support at special charity events held in the ballroom throughout the year. For young individuals who have abandoned attending traditional schools, DVPDC, a recognised organisation with non-profit status, offers an alternative educational opportunity.