Hifi Sean & David McAlmont - Announce New Album 'Happy Ending' & New Video 'All In The World’

HiFi Sean & David McAlmont announce their new album Happy Ending

The album will be released on LP / CD / DL, the vinyl version has an extra track only available on that ……'Bunker to Bunker’

Link to the new album is: shop.lastnightfromglasgow.com/products/hifi-sean-david-mcalmont-happy-ending-2-x-vinyl-lp site.

The album was recorded at the top of an East London tower block, mixed in a beach hut on Camber Sands and gilded by Bollywood strings is already setting its sights hide and wide, but when the sound and vision encompasses panoramic electronic soul laced with a viscerally personal reaction to the mad times we’re living through, we’re in the presence of something special

The lead single that trails the album, ‘All in the World,’ is a window onto the duo’s kaleidoscopic rhythm and rhyme, mixing joy and rage with chance and chaos. Over a percolating house/disco hybrid – “It’s a bit ravey,” Sean reckons – David’s suitably charged lyric suggests he’s surrendering rather than fighting this, “Catalogue of fools,” as he puts it. “This is my return to the louche years / Back to the numberless days and the hangovers HiFi Sean & David McAlmont - Happy Ending

Our two British protagonists are Sean Dickson, a former indie star who reinvented himself as an electronic adventurist - musician, DJ, producer – whose last album Ft. featured a stellar line-up of guest vocalists, including Yoko Ono, Fred Schneider (B- 52’s), Alan Vega, Crystal Waters (fronting ‘Testify’, which topped the US Billboard dance chart) and David McAlmont - the last, a thrilling singing sensation with an illustrious history, from indie-soul pioneers Thieves and the legendary McAlmont & Butler to purer soul and jazz recordings and a striking collaboration with minimalist composer Michael Nyman.

Album Track listing below

Happy Ending

The Fever

Beautiful

Hurricanes

All in The World

Diamond Dust

The Skin I’m In

Maybe

Transatlantic

Real Thoughts in Real Time

Otherwise

