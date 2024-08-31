Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Europe’s biggest heavy metal bands are bringing their unique stage show to Doncaster for a special cinema screening.

For one night only on October 11, full-length concert film Sabaton: The Tour To End All Tours will be screened at Doncaster’s Vue and Savoy cinemas, giving showgoers a chance to see the band’s stunning performance.

Known for their grandiose live shows, Sabaton have created a concert film specifically for the big screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tour To End All Tours captures the band’s unparalleled stage presence, delivering an immersive cinema experience complete with stunning pyrotechnics, captivating visuals, and their iconic sound.

Sabaton's unique stage show is coming to Doncaster.

The film was recorded during their 2023 European tour at Amsterdam’s renowned Ziggo Dome.

It perfectly encapsulates Sabaton’s ability to blend heavy metal with historical storytelling – a theme that runs through much of their music.

Their stage design features military props and actors, enhancing the narrative element of their performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating their 25th year, Sabaton are on the brink of a mainstream breakthrough, having accumulated over two billion streams.

They boast a fiercely loyal fanbase, with more streams per listener than any other metal artist – and even some of the biggest pop acts like Dua Lipa, David Guetta, and Shakira.

Delving deeply into historical wars and conflicts – often with more accuracy and detail than some amateur historians – the band particularly enjoying focusing on World War I and II.

Despite the bravado of their massive stage shows, the group approaches these historical topics with sensitivity, delivering their message with powerful riffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their influence extends beyond music; last year, they produced an animated historical film that was showcased in museums across Europe, including the RAF Museum, with Q&A sessions featuring the band members.

To check screenings / buy tickets for this incredible one-off music cinema event that is a must-see for rock fans across the UK, visit SABATON.FILM

In over two decades since their launch, rhe five-piece Swedish metallers have carved out a reputation as one of the hardest working bands in the business – gaining a legion of loyal fans across the globe, delivering ten highly-rated studio albums (including two certified platinum-sellers), and scoring multiple industry award wins and nomination - not to mention launching their own annual festival and cruise.

Combining soaring power riffs with vocalist Joakim Brodén’s instantly-recognisable gruff baritone, the band refuses to be simply slotted into a genre. Fans need only know them as Sabaton - the heavy metal band that sings of real life wars and the people who played a part in them – of gruelling campaigns and dazzling acts of bravery, of magnificent victories and touching personal struggles – true stories more fantastic than any fiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sabaton are perhaps best known for their electrifying live concerts, combining accomplished musical performances and a finely-crafted stage show – including their full-sized tank drum-riser – with energy and laughter. The band has headlined as far afield as North America, Australia and Japan, regularly fills arenas, and perform in top-billed slots at festivals across Europe.