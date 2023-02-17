Hacienda Classical concert to be staged at Doncaster Racecourse this summer

Hacienda Classical, featuring a live DJ soundtrack from Graeme Park, will be held at Town Moor after racing on August 19.

Park, allied to a full orchestra, additional musicians, vocalists and special guests will present a fully live experience which brings arrangements of much loved, defining records within its wide repertoire of tracks.

A widely acclaimed live orchestral clubbing series which also includes the Manchester Camerata Orchestra, the show sees musical director Tim Crooks lead the collective of artists and musicians on stage in performing well known favourites and new versions of club classics all mixed continuously into one non-stop set.

Hacienda Classical is coming to Doncaster Racecourse.

The concert pays tribute to the legendary Manchester nightclub, The Hacienda, which became famous during the Madchester years of the 1980s and early 1990s.

Run by the record label Factory Records, it opened in 1982, eventually fostering the Manchester acid house and rave scene in the late 1980s.

The early success of Factory band New Order, particularly with their 1983 dance hit Blue Monday, helped to subsidise the club even as it lost considerable amounts of money and it finally closed in 1997.

But the club, with its minimalist, industrial themed interior attracted people from across Britain during its heyday, helping to push bands like the Happy Mondays to chart success.

