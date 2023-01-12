Glastonbury headliner set to be announced for Doncaster's Askern Music Festival

Bosses have teased an announcement later today, saying that the act they will be unveiling has headlined Glastonbury in the last 15 years.

Among the huge names to have appeared at the Somerset festival in that time are Sir Paul McCartney, Muse, Adele, Coldplay. Ed Sheeran and Arctic Monkeys.

Organisers are remaining tight-lipped and a spokesman said: “Remember when we said AMF is evolving?

"Tonight's announcement has headlined Glastonbury in the last 15 years.”

Festival organisers have already lined up indie favourites John Power of Cast, former Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley and 90s Britpop band Space, best known for hits such as Female of The Species and Neighbourhood for this year’s festival which will take place at Thornhurst Manor on July 8.

