George Ezra shines at Scarborough Open Air Theatre end of season spectacular

The Brit Award-winning, multi-platinum selling star took to the stage at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre for the venue’s final party of 2022 – and what a party it was as he rattled through a string of crowd pleasing classics.

One of the UK’s most acclaimed songwriters and live performers, Ezra performed a 90-minute set in front of a sell-out crowd.

Opening with Anyone For You (Tiger Lily) from most recent album Gold Rush Kid, it was followed with a string of crowd favourites including Cassy O, Get Away, Pretty Shining People, Barcelona, Green Green Grass, Paradise and Budapest before closing with number one hit Shotgun.

George Ezra delivered a crowd pleasing set at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accompanied by a backing band featuring a brass section, tropical backdrops – maybe more Scarbados than Barbados – helped add to the party atmosphere.

And sharing his love with his adoring audience, Ezra regularly took his earpiece out so he could listen to the crowd singing his lyrics back to him.

A slowed middle of the set showcased his mellower offerings such as Hold My Girl before a rip-roaring fininsh of his best known songs.

The show also saw space for his latest single, Dance All Over Me which was his penultimate track.

Advertisement Hide Ad