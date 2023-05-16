News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

George Ezra adds second tour date – here’s how to get tickets

Chart-topper George Ezra has delighted fans by announcing a second summer headline show at The Piece Hall, Halifax.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th May 2023, 14:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:11 BST

Due to phenomenal demand, the Brit Award winner will play the historic Yorkshire venue on Monday July 3.

The announcement comes after all 5,500 tickets for George’s previously announced show at The Piece Hall on Thursday July 6 sold out in just minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets for George’s July 3 show go on general sale at 9am this Friday (May 19) via ticketmaster.co.uk

George EzraGeorge Ezra
George Ezra
Most Popular

    The show is presented by The Piece Hall and promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

    Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Having seen the disappointment of some fans who were unable to secure tickets for the July 6 show, we are absolutely delighted to announce that, after discussions with the promoter and artist, we can offer a second headline show with the one and only George Ezra.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “I’m very grateful to George and Cuffe and Taylor for agreeing to this. It’s going to be a great summer of live music at this wonderful and special venue.”

    Live at The Piece Hall 2023 promises 22 stunning nights of live music throughout June, July and August with headline shows from such music legends as Sting, Queens of the Stone Age, Madness, Orbital and James, plus many more.

    George Ezra’s shows follow his sell-out UK tour off the back of his third Number One album Gold Rush Kid, which features the hit singles Anyone For You and singalong anthem Green Green Grass.

    After two blockbuster albums – Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018), both of which reached Number 1 in the UK and sold millions around the world – Gold Rush Kid was another beautiful offering which George wrote and produced with longstanding collaborator Joel Pott.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    George, one of the UK’s most acclaimed songwriters and live performers, plays a series of massive outdoor dates this summer including headline shows at Lytham Festival, Chepstow Racecourse, Bedford Park Concerts and the Isle of Wight Festival, together with dates throughout Europe and South Africa

    For more information about Live at The Piece Hall and all events at the venue visit thepiecehall.co.uk

    Related topics:HalifaxYorkshireTickets