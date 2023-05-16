Due to phenomenal demand, the Brit Award winner will play the historic Yorkshire venue on Monday July 3.

The announcement comes after all 5,500 tickets for George’s previously announced show at The Piece Hall on Thursday July 6 sold out in just minutes.

Tickets for George’s July 3 show go on general sale at 9am this Friday (May 19) via ticketmaster.co.uk

George Ezra

The show is presented by The Piece Hall and promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Having seen the disappointment of some fans who were unable to secure tickets for the July 6 show, we are absolutely delighted to announce that, after discussions with the promoter and artist, we can offer a second headline show with the one and only George Ezra.

“I’m very grateful to George and Cuffe and Taylor for agreeing to this. It’s going to be a great summer of live music at this wonderful and special venue.”

Live at The Piece Hall 2023 promises 22 stunning nights of live music throughout June, July and August with headline shows from such music legends as Sting, Queens of the Stone Age, Madness, Orbital and James, plus many more.

George Ezra’s shows follow his sell-out UK tour off the back of his third Number One album Gold Rush Kid, which features the hit singles Anyone For You and singalong anthem Green Green Grass.

After two blockbuster albums – Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018), both of which reached Number 1 in the UK and sold millions around the world – Gold Rush Kid was another beautiful offering which George wrote and produced with longstanding collaborator Joel Pott.

George, one of the UK’s most acclaimed songwriters and live performers, plays a series of massive outdoor dates this summer including headline shows at Lytham Festival, Chepstow Racecourse, Bedford Park Concerts and the Isle of Wight Festival, together with dates throughout Europe and South Africa