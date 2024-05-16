Free music tech and DJ workshops at this years Remake Learning Days Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Online Studios are hosting free music tech and DJ workshops again for young people, families and adults this year for the Remake Learning Days Festival, and they’d love to have you join in.

The events are taking place on two different mornings during the half term: Wednesday 29th May at Tom Hill Youth Hub in Denaby and Thursday 30th May at Bentley My Place.