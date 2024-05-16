Free music tech and DJ workshops at this years Remake Learning Days Festival

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th May 2024, 12:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Online Studios are hosting free music tech and DJ workshops again for young people, families and adults this year for the Remake Learning Days Festival, and they’d love to have you join in.

The events are taking place on two different mornings during the half term: Wednesday 29th May at Tom Hill Youth Hub in Denaby and Thursday 30th May at Bentley My Place.

Space are limited. For more information on what to expect and to book your free place visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/.../online-studios-ltd

Related topics:SpaceDenaby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.