Free music tech and DJ workshops at this years Remake Learning Days Festival
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Online Studios are hosting free music tech and DJ workshops again for young people, families and adults this year for the Remake Learning Days Festival, and they’d love to have you join in.
The events are taking place on two different mornings during the half term: Wednesday 29th May at Tom Hill Youth Hub in Denaby and Thursday 30th May at Bentley My Place.
Space are limited. For more information on what to expect and to book your free place visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/.../online-studios-ltd
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.