Former Kasabian star Tom Meighan named as ex-Glastonbury headliner at Doncaster music fest

Tom Meighan will perform on the main stage at the event at Thornhurst Manor on July 8.

Earlier this week, bosses teased that a former headliner at the world famous festival would be coming to Doncaster.

Now they have confirmed Meighan, responsible for hits such as Fire, Club Foot, LSF and Eez-eh, will be joining 90s Britpop stars Space, Cast frontman John Power and former Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley on the bill.

A spokesman said: “If you weren't hyped for AMF 2023 already, Tom Meighan is ready to set the AMF 2023 Main Stage alight this summer.”