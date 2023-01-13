Former Kasabian star Tom Meighan named as ex-Glastonbury headliner at Doncaster music fest
The former lead singer of Kasabian has been confirmed as the Glastonbury headline act joining the bill at a Doncaster music festival this summer.
Tom Meighan will perform on the main stage at the event at Thornhurst Manor on July 8.
Earlier this week, bosses teased that a former headliner at the world famous festival would be coming to Doncaster.
Now they have confirmed Meighan, responsible for hits such as Fire, Club Foot, LSF and Eez-eh, will be joining 90s Britpop stars Space, Cast frontman John Power and former Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley on the bill.
A spokesman said: “If you weren't hyped for AMF 2023 already, Tom Meighan is ready to set the AMF 2023 Main Stage alight this summer.”
Lead vocalist of Kasabian since the band's inception in Leicester in 1997, he stepped down from the band due to personal issues in July 2020 after pleading guilty to an assault on his fiancee Vikki Ager who he later married.