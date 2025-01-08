Former Coronation Street star Curly Watts swaps his supermarket uniform to showcase the story of punk in Doncaster
Narrator is former Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy, famous for his role as paperboy, dustman, and supermarket assistant Curly Watts.
The show will take audiences on a nostalgic journey from the beginnings of punk in the 1970s, to its later movements in the 80s and 90s.
This high energy, punk rock show tells the story of a music genre that changed the world for the first time ever.
Kevin Kennedy, who was in Paris Valentinos with Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke, who later formed The Smiths – brings his real-world band experience to this epic punk show. Kennedy is best known for his role as Curly Watts in Coronation Street, and his stage career including We
Will Rock You and Rock of Ages on the West End.
Narrator Kevin Kennedy said: “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Pretty Vacant. When punk exploded on the scene in 1977, it truly was a revolution it changed our music, our fashion and every aspect of the arts! I witnessed it all... Let’s do it again... together.”
Pretty Vacant will see Punk and New Wave hits, attitude and fashion brought to the stage by a talented cast of musicians, singers and dancers on a punk journey that will thrill audiences, from original punk fans to audiences new to the genre.
Pretty Vacant will feature hits originally performed by The Sex Pistols, The Clash, Blondie, The Damned, Ramones, Buzzcocks, The Undertones, The Police, The Jam, Siouxsie and The Banshees, The Pretenders, Joy Division, The Stranglers and so many more .
The show comes to Cast in Doncaster on January 31, to book tickets visit https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/pretty-vacant/
