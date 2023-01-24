Flip & Fill clubland dance star Karen Parry to perform at Doncaster's The Library

Karen Parry from dance favourites Flip & Fill will perform at The Library on February 18 – as a special treat for Sam Teale-Price, one of the owners of the St George Gate venue.

The singer has worked with the Manchester electronic music duo for a number of years since the pair’s formation in 1996.

The pair – made up of producers, remixers and DJs Graham Turner and Mark Hall – have enjoyed UK chart success, hitting number three in 2002 with Shooting Star, which featured Parry on vocals, as well as Discoland, a 2004 hit.

Kelly Llorenna and Jo James have also provided vocals for their releases and the pair have also worked with the likes of S Club 7, Girls Aloud, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Scooter and Dame Shirley Bassey.