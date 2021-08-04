Fireman Sam is heading to Doncaster's Cast Theatre next week
Brought to you by UK Family Theatre Shows, Fireman Sam Live – Saves the Circus will be performing at Cast Theatre this summer and tickets are available to book now.
When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus. But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all singing, dancing, action-packed show. You can become a fire-fighter cadet and then watch the magic of the circus.So, come along to Pontypandy and watch the adventures unfold!
Fireman Sam Live -Saves the Circus, Thursday, August 12, 10.30am & 1pm. Tickets priced at £16.50 children, £17.50 adults, a family offer £64, two adults, two children are available to book now
Cast Theatre Tel. 01302 303959 email: [email protected]