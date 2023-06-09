Ferocious Dog: Cult band with huge following announce one-off Doncaster date

Folk punk band Ferocious Dog, festival favourites up and down the country, will appear at Mexborough’s Gorilla Beer Hall later this year.

The band are known for their fast-paced energetic live shows and when they performed at Glastonbury they attracted one of the festival’s biggest crowds of the weekend.

A spokesman for Gorilla Beer Hall said: “The mighty Ferocious Dog join us on Sunday 1 October for a show not to be missed.”

Ferocious Dog are coming to Doncaster.

The six-piece band deal in a vibrant vein of Celtic-folk infused punk rock, slotting in between Billy Bragg and The Levellers.

The band has headlined tours of the UK and Europe, performed in Kenya and Dubai, festivals such as Bearded Theory, Alchemy, Deerstock, Farmer Phil's Festival, Splendour, Lowlands and Beautiful Days among many others.

Added the spokesman: “You won't want to miss this one!”