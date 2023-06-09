News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

Ferocious Dog: Cult band with huge following announce one-off Doncaster date

A cult band with a massive devoted following have announced a date in Doncaster as part of a brief set of UK dates.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST

Folk punk band Ferocious Dog, festival favourites up and down the country, will appear at Mexborough’s Gorilla Beer Hall later this year.

The band are known for their fast-paced energetic live shows and when they performed at Glastonbury they attracted one of the festival’s biggest crowds of the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Gorilla Beer Hall said: “The mighty Ferocious Dog join us on Sunday 1 October for a show not to be missed.”

Ferocious Dog are coming to Doncaster.Ferocious Dog are coming to Doncaster.
Ferocious Dog are coming to Doncaster.
Most Popular

    The six-piece band deal in a vibrant vein of Celtic-folk infused punk rock, slotting in between Billy Bragg and The Levellers.

    The band has headlined tours of the UK and Europe, performed in Kenya and Dubai, festivals such as Bearded Theory, Alchemy, Deerstock, Farmer Phil's Festival, Splendour, Lowlands and Beautiful Days among many others.

    Added the spokesman: “You won't want to miss this one!”

    Tickets are available HERE

    Related topics:DoncasterGlastonburyMexboroughTicketsEuropeKenya