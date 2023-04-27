Fake Festival organiser 'can't wait' as Queen, David Bowie and Blondie to rock Doncaster
The organiser of Doncaster’s annual Fake Festival says he ‘can’t wait’ as a string of tribute bands prepare to rock the city this weekend.
The musical spectacular returns to Sandall Park on Saturday – with a line-up that features tributes to Queen, David Bowie, Blondie and more.
Fake Festival boss Jez Lee said: “We can’t wait to come to Sandall Park on April 29.
"It’s our local festival and always a great atmosphere.
"Doncaster people really know how to enjoy themselves. We have a fantastic line up for them at the Doncaster Fake Festival this year.”
The bill will also include music from Kings of Leon, Bon Jovi and Foo Fighters as well as local music and entertainment.
A Muse tribute band, who had previously been advertised as part of the line-up, have been forced to pull out of the show and will be replaced by Kings of Leon.