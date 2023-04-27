News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
40 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
48 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Fake Festival organiser 'can't wait' as Queen, David Bowie and Blondie to rock Doncaster

The organiser of Doncaster’s annual Fake Festival says he ‘can’t wait’ as a string of tribute bands prepare to rock the city this weekend.

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST

The musical spectacular returns to Sandall Park on Saturday – with a line-up that features tributes to Queen, David Bowie, Blondie and more.

Fake Festival boss Jez Lee said: “We can’t wait to come to Sandall Park on April 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s our local festival and always a great atmosphere.

Fake Festival goers can look forward to music from Queen at this year's event.Fake Festival goers can look forward to music from Queen at this year's event.
Fake Festival goers can look forward to music from Queen at this year's event.
Most Popular

    "Doncaster people really know how to enjoy themselves. We have a fantastic line up for them at the Doncaster Fake Festival this year.”

    The bill will also include music from Kings of Leon, Bon Jovi and Foo Fighters as well as local music and entertainment.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A Muse tribute band, who had previously been advertised as part of the line-up, have been forced to pull out of the show and will be replaced by Kings of Leon.

    Tickets are on sale now and are available HERE

    Related topics:QueenDavid BowieDoncasterTickets