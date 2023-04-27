Fake Festival organiser 'can't wait' as Queen, David Bowie and Blondie to rock Doncaster

The musical spectacular returns to Sandall Park on Saturday – with a line-up that features tributes to Queen, David Bowie, Blondie and more.

Fake Festival boss Jez Lee said: “We can’t wait to come to Sandall Park on April 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s our local festival and always a great atmosphere.

Fake Festival goers can look forward to music from Queen at this year's event.

Most Popular

"Doncaster people really know how to enjoy themselves. We have a fantastic line up for them at the Doncaster Fake Festival this year.”

The bill will also include music from Kings of Leon, Bon Jovi and Foo Fighters as well as local music and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Muse tribute band, who had previously been advertised as part of the line-up, have been forced to pull out of the show and will be replaced by Kings of Leon.