Fake Festival 2025: Countdown is on to this year's Doncaster music spectacular

The countdown is on to this year’s Doncaster Fake Festival – and as usual, music fans can look forward to a full day of great sounds from some of the country’s best tribute bands.

Rock fans in Doncaster can look forward to a treat when the event returns to Sandall Park on May 3 with performances from tribute bands to Queen, Arctic Monkeys and Guns ‘n’ Roses.

If that wasn’t enough, the bill will also include music from Pink, Kings of Leon and Stereophonics tribute acts as well as local music and entertainment.

It will be the 17th staging of the festival in the park – and organiser Jez Lee says music fans will be treated to another fantastic day of classic songs.

Tribute bands are a growing industry, says Jez, serving as a memory of the musicians who are in some cases, such as Queen or David Bowie, no longer here to play themselves – and people love it.

Jez elaborates: “It can cost a family a lot of money to see the real Coldplay perform. You’re paying a fraction of the cost to see six amazing bands play in one day."

From working for Fake Faces, a lookalike agency hiring out David Beckham and Marilyn Monroe lookalikes to starting his Fake Festivals business, Jez has been delivering the show since 2008, entertaining more than 600,000 people over the last 17 years.

And he says he has worked very hard to make his dreams a reality.

His motivation for introducing Fake Festivals was to “give local people an event in their local park, that they can walk to and enjoy with their friends and family and walk back home.”

Jez continued: “A fun family day out for music lovers, and a chance for parents to introduce their kids to live music in a safe environment.

"It’s great for parents who don’t want to send their kids to a real festival because they are expensive and they might be worried about the big crowds, this is the perfect start to introduce your children to the festival experience.”

Fake Festivals is an inclusive experience for all age groups, with entertainment in the marquee such as fun and games - and prizes to be won throughout.

The entertainment is accompanied by a range of excellent food stands serving up burgers, pizzas, Indian and Greek food, crepes, noodles – festival food for a festival vibe.

And inside the marquee is where it all goes down, with a huge stage, a fully-licensed bar and of course the live music everyone is dying to see.

And a great deal of precision and accuracy has gone into creating the perfect lookalikes for the perfect experience.

He said: “They recreate the real deal and put on a show and the key thing is they play all the hits. With these guys it is just hit after hit, the public is getting the greatest hits of all six tribute bands playing that day, not just five of your favourite songs from the 90s. A unique experience, you don’t want to miss out on.”

Doncaster has often been described as a great crowd to perform for.

According to Jez: “They’re always in high volume, singing-wise, the loudest in the country, and generally a good atmosphere in Donny, they like a party, they like getting into it, they like showing up early and getting their money’s worth.

"They stay from opening time to closing time. So you can bet you’ll have the full festival experience here.”

“The audience is always just going for it, embracing the day and embracing it for what it is.”

Although an exciting performance awaits, safety is a main concern for Jez and his team and he stresses that many safety precautions are in place for everyone during the event.

He said: “We have made sure we have enough security for the number of people that come through the door, it’s a very safe and friendly atmosphere, everybody is checked and searched going in, just like any festival.”

Jez concluded: “It’s like the circus coming to town, they come every year and it’s always an event for people to look forward to.”

Tickets for this year’s Fake Festival are available HERE