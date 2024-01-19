Ex-Kasabian singer Tom Meighan confirms return to Askern Music Festival

Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan will perform at a Doncaster music festival this summer – for the second year in a row.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of the Askern Music Festival have confirmed the singer will grace the stage on July 13 after he “stole the show last year.”

Responsible for performing vocals on hits such as Fire, Club Foot, LSF and Eez-eh, he will be joining 90s indie pop band The Farm, Scots guitar rockers The View and a yet to be announced “international superstar” who will be topping the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "No Tom, no party! The ultimate frontman is back by popular demand for AMF 2024 after he stole the show last year.”

Most Popular

Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan is returning to Askern Music Festival.

In 2020, Meighan issued a public apology after he admitted asssaulting his partner Vikki Ager, whom he has since married, and was sentenced at Leicester Magistrates’ Court to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

After quitting Kasabian, the chart-topping band he had helped form in 1997, he told how he had ‘struggled for many years with alcohol addiction’ and described the assault as a ‘wake-up call for me, for who I was, and what I was becoming’.

At last year’s festival and wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan ‘Love You’ adorned with a raised middle finger, Meighan addressed his conviction and told the crowd: “I’ve been through all sorts of s*** in my life in the last few years. Listen, s*** happens,” shouting ‘luv ya,’ to his wife at the side of the stage.