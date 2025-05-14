The United Kingdom’s history at Eurovision by the numbers ahead of Remember Monday’s hopeful 2025 contest

Remember Monday are set for their first live performance in Basel tomorrow (May 15 2025)

The great British hopes are looking to secure a sixth Eurovision victory for the United Kingdom.

But what’s the total number of points the UK has received in Eurovision history, and how many times has it received the ‘wooden spoon?’

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest is over, with the second due to take place overnight – and the first chance for Europe to see the UK's entry perform live.

As part of the second semi-final's events, Remember Monday is set to perform tomorrow, offering the public a preview of their May 17, 2025 performance.

With the hopes of the country resting on the trio's shoulders, how has the United Kingdom fared historically at the beloved competition, and have we really received the dreaded 'nul points' more or less often than we think?

We've examined the United Kingdom's performance throughout Eurovision Song Contest history to determine the country's total points received, the points earned at each contest, and which countries have historically awarded the most points to the UK.

How many points have the United Kingdom accumulated through Eurovision History?

Get to know the United Kingdom's history at Eurovision by the numbers with our look back at 64 years of the country at the song contest. | Canva/Getty Images

The United Kingdom has accumulated a total of 4279 points in the Eurovision Song Contest finals throughout its history (excluding 1956 and 1958 when they didn't enter).

How many times has the United Kingdom won the Eurovision Song Contest?

The United Kingdom has won the Eurovision Song Contest five times:

How many times has the United Kingdom received ‘nul points’ at Eurovision?

The United Kingdom has received zero points in the final two times:

Which UK entry has received the most points during a Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final?

Looking at the list of UK Eurovision entries and their final points totals, the United Kingdom's entry that received the most points in a final is Sam Ryder with the song Space Man in 2022, earning a total of 466 points.

What country has given the United Kingdom the most points in Eurovision history?

Throughout the history of the United Kingdom at Eurovision, Belgium have given the country the most accumulated points, with a total of 124 points, while Austria come second having given the UK 96 points and finally France in third, having given us 89 points in total.

What countries have given the United Kingdom 12 points the most times at Eurovision?

Belgium once again have shown their affinity to United Kingdom entries across the history of the competition; they have awarded the country the maximum number of points on 10 separate occasions, with Austria coming in second with 8 times they’ve awarded that amount and finally France once more - having given the UK 12 points on five separate occasions.

The United Kingdom’s history at the Eurovision Song Contest

Points total for that year’s competition in brackets:

1957: Patricia Bredin - All (6)

1959: Pearl Carr and Teddy Johnson - Sing Little Birdie (16)

1960: Bryan Johnson - Looking High, High, High (25)

1961: The Allisons - Are You Sure? (24)

1962: Ronnie Carroll - Ring-A-Ding Girl (10)

1963: Ronnie Carroll - Say Wonderful Things (28)

1964: Matt Monro - I Love the Little Things (17)

1965: Kathy Kirby - I Belong (26)

1966: Kenneth McKellar - A Man Without Love (8)

1967: Sandie Shaw - Puppet on a String (47)

1968: Cliff Richard - Congratulations (28)

1969: Lulu - Boom Bang-a-Bang (18)

1970: Mary Hopkin - Knock, Knock (Who's There?) (26)

1971: Clodagh Rodgers - Jack in the Box (98)

1972: The New Seekers - Beg, Steal or Borrow (114)

1973: Cliff Richard - Power to All Our Friends (123)

1974: Olivia Newton-John - Long Live Love (14)

1975: The Shadows - Let Me Be the One (138)

1976: Brotherhood of Man - Save Your Kisses for Me (164)

1977: Lynsey de Paul and Mike Moran - Rock Bottom (121)

1978: Co-Co - The Bad Old Days (61)

1979: Black Lace - Mary Ann (73)

1980: Prima Donna - Love Enough for Two (106)

1981: Bucks Fizz - Making Your Mind Up (136)

1982: Bardo - One Step Further (76)

1983: Sweet Dreams - I'm Never Giving Up (79)

1984: Belle and the Devotions - Love Games (63)

1985: Vikki - Love Is (100)

1986: Ryder - Runner in the Night (72)

1987: Rikki - Only the Light (47)

1988: Scott Fitzgerald - Go (136)

1989: Live Report - Why Do I Always Get It Wrong (130)

1990: Emma - Give a Little Love Back to the World (87)

1991: Samantha Janus - A Message to Your Heart (47)

1992: Michael Ball - One Step Out of Time (139)

1993: Sonia - Better the Devil You Know (164)

1994: Frances Ruffelle - We Will Be Free (Lonely Symphony) (63)

1995: Love City Groove - Love City Groove (76)

1996: Gina G - Ooh Aah... Just a Little Bit (77)

1997: Katrina and the Waves - Love Shine a Light (227)

1998: Imaani - Where Are You? (166)

1999: Precious - Say It Again (38)

2000: Nicki French - Don't Play That Song Again (98)

2001: Lindsay Dracass - No Dream Impossible (28)

2002: Jessica Garlick - Come Back (111)

2003: Jemini - Cry Baby (0)

2004: James Fox - Hold On to Our Love (29)

2005: Javine - Touch My Fire (18)

2006: Daz Sampson - Teenage Life (25)

2007: Scooch - Flying the Flag (For You) (19)

2008: Andy Abraham - Even If (14)

2009: Jade Ewen - It's My Time (173)

2010: Josh Dubovie - That Sounds Good to Me (10)

2011: Blue - I Can (100)

2012: Engelbert Humperdinck - Love Will Set You Free (12)

2013: Bonnie Tyler - Believe in Me (23)

2014: Molly - Children of the Universe (40)

2015: Electro Velvet - Still in Love with You (5)

2016: Joe and Jake - You're Not Alone (62)

2017: Lucie Jones - Never Give Up on You (111)

2018: SuRie - Storm (48)

2019: Michael Rice - Bigger than Us (11)

2021: James Newman - Embers (0)

2022: Sam Ryder - Space Man (466)

2023: Mae Muller - I Wrote a Song (24)

2024: Olly Alexander - Dizzy (46)

What do you think are the United Kingdom’s chances at Eurovision 2025 glory with Remember Monday flying the flag? Let us know your predictions regarding this year’s contest by leaving a comment down below.