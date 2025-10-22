Elton John, Rolling Stones, The Killers and more lined up for Doncaster Fake Festival

Rock fans in Doncaster can look forward to a treat at next year’s Fake Festival in Doncaster.

The event will return to Sandall Park on May 9 and fans can look forward to performances from tribute bands and singers to Elton John, The Rolling Stones and The Killers.

The bill will also include music from Pulp, Muse and Foo Fighters tribute acts as well as local music and entertainment.

A Fake Festival spokesman said: "Full line-up and ticket deets are waiting for ya, and those lovely plump tickets are ready to buy.

“Check out which bands are returning to the tour and see if you can spot this years newest Fake-Band whilst you’re there!

“Like you lil’-rockers, we’re always a giddy bunch here at HQ. But this season we seem extra-excited to be joining y’all at your local fake-fests throughout the 2026 summer months.

“Yeah, we’ve gotta get through the winter yet, but we reckon circling your chosen dates and grabbing the tix while they’re still fresh is the prefect antidote. We can count down the days until we’re all there, living our best life!

“So we’re coming at ya Doncaster, Sheffield, Southampton, Bedford, Clethorpes, Ashby de-la Zouch, Worcester, Tynemouth, Leamington Spa, Chelmsford, Harrogate, Rugby, Taunton, Keynsham, Horsham, Derby, and last but not least, Leicester.

“Now’s the time for you to take charge and round up your friends and fam. Be the hero that gathers the crew, they’ll all be buzzing and loving you for weeks.”

Tickets for all Fake Festivals are available HERE