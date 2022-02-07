Electronic music legends The Chemical Brothers announce open-air concert at Yorkshire's Castle Howard - when and where to get tickerts

One of the most iconic names in worldwide electronic music, The Chemical Brothers, have announced a special outdoor show

The grade I listed residence was built upon the site of a former castle and has been home to the Carlisle branch of the Howard family for more than 300 years. It has appeared on-screen in the 1981 and 2008 adaptations of Brideshead Revisited, and more recently in the Netflix series Bridgerton.

For more than 20years The Chemical Brothers have redefined the idea of live electronic music and will play the stately home on Sunday June 26.

In that time, their live show has evolved from humble beginnings in dank London nightclubs into one of the most in-demand festival headline sets in the world.

All the while, it has adhered to the same basic idea: that the gig should create its own transcendent audio/visual space where the audience can lose themselves for the duration of the set.

As respected in clubs as they are in the charts, as well as headlining festivals around the world, tracks like Galvanize, Go, Got To Keep On and Hey Boy Hey Girl have won the band multiple Grammy Awards and over 13 million album sales worldwide.

The band’s latest and ninth studio release No Geographysecured a whole new wave of critical acclaim and two more Grammys for Tom and Ed.

Last year, they released the single The Darkness That You Fear, and produced new mixes for their Radio Chemical project for Sonos Radio and the bold, multi-sensory centrepiece of ‘Electronic – From Kraftwerk To The Chemical Brothers’ - the most successful exhibition in the history of London’s Design Museum – along with live visual creators Smith & Lyall.

Tickets available from Friday February 11 at 10am.