Electric Night at Empress: Ajay Jackson’s tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons wows crowd

In a night that will be remembered for years to come, the Empress Building staged yet another sell-out concert, this time featuring the Four Seasons of Hits Tour.

Local crooner Ajay Jackson took the stage and delivered a flawless tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, captivating the audience with timeless classics like "December 63," "Rag Doll," "Beggin," "Sherry," "Grease," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." Jackson also delighted fans with additional hits from "Dirty Dancing" and the Bay City Rollers, leaving everyone in complete awe.

The Empress Building, with its recently refurbished and ornate ballroom, set the perfect scene for this spectacular event. The dance floor and aisles were packed, the atmosphere was electric, and drinks flowed freely as attendees enjoyed an amazing evening of entertainment.

General Manager Jemma Evans shared her excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to see the Empress Building becoming a hub for entertainment. Ajay Jackson's performance was nothing short of phenomenal, and the energy in the room was incredible. We're committed to bringing more high-quality events to our community and beyond."

Empress Building Concerts

Since its grand reopening, the Empress Building has quickly become a must-visit destination for entertainment enthusiasts from far and wide, with many groups booking to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and Christmas parties. Upcoming events promise to continue this trend, including the highly anticipated Northern Soul Legends Ball on August 17, a children's Taylor Swift party on August 18, and a tribute concert to Duran Duran on August 24. To top it off, the Bank Holiday Sunday will feature another popular event: Day Time Clubbing for over 30s.

The Empress Building invites everyone to join in the excitement and experience the magic of its events. For more details and to book tickets, visit The Empress Building Events Page.

Join the Empress Building and be part of the new wave of entertainment. Whether you're a fan of timeless classics, soul legends, or contemporary tributes, there's something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these unforgettable experiences—secure your tickets today!