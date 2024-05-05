Edinburgh best joke winner comes to Doncaster's Cast Comedy Club this month
and live on Freeview channel 276
Headlining the show is Dan Antopolski, a ‘master of the surreal and natural heir to Bill Bailey’ according to The Observer.
Dan is a triple Perrier Award nominee, winner of the best joke at the Edinburgh Festival award and BBC New Comedy Award winner.
His veritable slew of credits on the big and small screen includes Time Gentlemen Please, The Stand-up Show, Paddington 2, The Da Vinci Code, Hyperdrive, The Dare Devil, The Dog Ate My Homework and Live At The Electric.
His unforgettable stage presence and intricately clever observational humour makes Dan an instant hit with any audience.
Opening the show is Kate Martin, a brilliantly funny and energetic performer with her ‘confident delivery and very slick material’ (Chortle).
She has quickly established herself as one of the most exciting new acts on the UK circuit. A multi award winner with razor sharp observations of life's quirks.
Support comes from Nodding Dog’s New Comedian of the Year Melina Fiol and the effervescent wit of Will Burns.
Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown. The show on Friday 10th May starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.