Headlining the show is the brilliant Rob Rouse, described as 'comedy guaranteed to lighten even the darkest of moods, he is always a step ahead of your expectations’ by Edinburgh Evening News. As seen on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Celebrity Juice, and The Friday Night Project.

Rob is one of comedy’s most lively, loveable and dynamic performers, an Edinburgh Award winner who gigs everywhere on the planet. Opening the night is Kevin Precious.

His instantly endearing stage presence and boundless wit has recently garnered great reviews at the Edinburgh Festival where his show The Reluctant Teacher was a hit with both press and punters alike.

Support comes in the form of Doncaster’s own Stevie Cairns and Alfie Carter, a deft spinner of absurdist yarns.