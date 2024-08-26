Duran Duran tribute concert draws full house at the Empress Building, Mexborough
The tribute band delivered an exceptional performance, capturing the energy and spirit of Duran Duran with stunning accuracy. The audience was on their feet from start to finish, singing along to classics like "Rio," "Hungry Like the Wolf," and "Ordinary World."
Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, expressed her delight at the evening’s success:“We are thrilled with the incredible turnout and the fantastic atmosphere last night. The Duran Duran tribute band truly brought the house down, and it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying the music. Events like this remind us of the power of live music to bring people together, and we can’t wait to host more nights like this in the future.”
The concert marks another successful event for the Empress Building, reinforcing its reputation as a premier venue for live music in the region. Following the overwhelming response, the Empress Building is already planning future tribute nights that promise to deliver more unforgettable experiences.
Upcoming Attractions at the Empress Building: Rock and Nostalgia Await!
After the resounding success of the Duran Duran tribute concert, the Empress Building is excited to announce a series of spectacular events that promise to keep the energy high and the good times rolling!
Trigger: The Stadium Rock Ballroom ConcertDate: September 7, 2024Prepare for an explosive night as Trigger takes the stage for the Stadium Rock Ballroom Concert! This event will be a powerhouse of rock anthems, featuring the greatest hits from legendary stadium rock bands. Expect an electrifying atmosphere, mind-blowing guitar solos, and a night that will have you singing along to every iconic track. If you're a fan of epic rock concerts, this is one night you won’t want to miss!
Spandau Ballet Ballroom ConcertDate: October 4, 2024Relive the magic of the 80s with the Spandau Ballet Ballroom Concert, a tribute to one of the most iconic bands of the era. Experience the unforgettable sounds of "True," "Gold," and "Through the Barricades" as the tribute band brings the glamour and romance of Spandau Ballet’s music to life. This concert is a must-see for anyone who loves 80s pop and wants to be transported back to a time of timeless melodies and stylish elegance.
Don’t miss out on these incredible events at the Empress Building! Secure your tickets now and be part of the excitement as we continue to bring the best live music experiences to Mexborough.
